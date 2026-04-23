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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 23, 2026



Quoting: Linux application sandboxing - old tech for the future —

What did I just do? Did I rant? Yes, of course, what else would you expect from a dinosaur. But, at the same time, I always find it funny that there needs to be a brand new "reset" in software development every few years. In a way, old tools out, new tools in, functionality remains the same, at best. Why? I guess that's the way of the world, and not strictly limited to Linux or FOSS in any way. But as I'm a Linux user, I do care, because soonish, important aspects of my day-to-day use could be affected.

If you're not 100% sure what my message is, well, I think there are lots of ways the Linux user experience can be improved. And it can be done with older tools, without any major development. Furthermore, I wanted to address a point that occasionally comes up in discussions vis-a-vis security. I don't mind good security design, but it also needs to address actual, legitimate problems. Of all the different issues that could arise in Linux, X11 snooping is not very high on that list. Or in meme terms, of all the things that don't matter, that one don't matter the most. What does matter? End-user functionality. Ah!

So there we are. Linux, sandboxing, past and future. Firejail, Xpra, the end.