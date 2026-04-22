New Features in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and Canonical Brings Ubuntu 24.04 LTS to MediaTek's Genio 520, 720

Canonical has announced an extension of its partnership with MediaTek that will bring its Ubuntu Linux distribution to even more embedded devices and projects, by adding support for the Genio 520 and 720 system-on-chips (SoCs).

"The addition of the new Genio 520 and 720 platforms underscores Canonical's continued collaboration with MediaTek to expand choice and innovation at the edge," says Canonical's Cindy Goldberg of the latest fruit from the companies' collaboration. "By combining MediaTek’s advanced AI [Artificial Intelligence]‑edge silicon with Ubuntu’s enterprise‑grade manageability and lifecycle support, enterprises can confidently deploy and scale IoT [Internet of Things] solutions globally."