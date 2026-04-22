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New Features in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and Canonical Brings Ubuntu 24.04 LTS to MediaTek's Genio 520, 720
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 LTS: What’s new since 24.04?
If you plan to upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS ‘Resolute Raccoon’ from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, you’re going to inherit two years worth of improvements. As an LTS-to-LTS jump, you don’t simply benefit from what’s new in Ubuntu 26.04, but everything else added in the 3 interim releases prior, namely Ubuntu 24.10, 25.04 and 25.10. Ubuntu 26.04 LTS does plenty of things that 24.04 didn’t, but drops several features too It adds up to a mammoth set of changes across the full stack, running right from the lower-level foundations up to the apps and desktop environment that run on top.
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Hackster ☛ Canonical Brings Ubuntu 24.04 LTS to MediaTek's Genio 520, 720
Canonical has announced an extension of its partnership with MediaTek that will bring its Ubuntu Linux distribution to even more embedded devices and projects, by adding support for the Genio 520 and 720 system-on-chips (SoCs).
"The addition of the new Genio 520 and 720 platforms underscores Canonical's continued collaboration with MediaTek to expand choice and innovation at the edge," says Canonical's Cindy Goldberg of the latest fruit from the companies' collaboration. "By combining MediaTek’s advanced AI [Artificial Intelligence]‑edge silicon with Ubuntu’s enterprise‑grade manageability and lifecycle support, enterprises can confidently deploy and scale IoT [Internet of Things] solutions globally."