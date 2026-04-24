Kernel Space: Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe), IEEE 1588 Hardware Timestamping, and Microsotfisms

As stated in my previous blog article, I started an implementation of an NVMe driver. It is now functional, and this article is an overview of it!

NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) is the modern standard for SSD drives. Its specification is defined by the NVM Express Consortium.

Now you may ask: Maestro supports PATA and NVMe, why not implement SATA first?

The answer is pretty straightforward: NVMe support is easy to implement!

Now you may have noticed that it took a few months before this article came out. While the implementation of the driver was easy, my kernel needed a bit of redesign in some places to fix design flaws that prevented the driver from working correctly. We will talk about this later.