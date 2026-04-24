news
Kernel Space: Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe), IEEE 1588 Hardware Timestamping, and Microsotfisms
-
Luc Lenôtre ☛ Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)
As stated in my previous blog article, I started an implementation of an NVMe driver. It is now functional, and this article is an overview of it!
NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) is the modern standard for SSD drives. Its specification is defined by the NVM Express Consortium.
Now you may ask: Maestro supports PATA and NVMe, why not implement SATA first?
The answer is pretty straightforward: NVMe support is easy to implement!
Now you may have noticed that it took a few months before this article came out. While the implementation of the driver was easy, my kernel needed a bit of redesign in some places to fix design flaws that prevented the driver from working correctly. We will talk about this later.
-
EE Times ☛ Linux Kernel Support for IEEE 1588 Hardware Timestamping
IEEE 1588 defines a protocol, the Precision Time Protocol (PTP), that enables accurate synchronization over packet switched networks (PSN). Hardware timestamping of PTP event messages is key to achieving nanosecond synchronization accuracy for PTP slave clocks.
-
Adafruit ☛ The Linux 7.1 update includes a new speedy NTFS driver
Linux 7.1 is bringing what might be the biggest under-the-radar storage change in years: a new in-kernel NTFS driver that finally treats Microsoft’s filesystem like a native citizen instead of a tolerated guest. After years of half-solutions, including slow FUSE drivers and under-maintained kernel code, Linux users will finally get fast, reliable, and fully integrated NTFS support out of the box.