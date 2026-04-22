7 More Weeks

Highlights of Firefox 150 include support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux to let you insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. keyboard shortcut, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages. Mozilla also says that it now offers an RPM package for Linux.

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” will be Canonical’s 45th Ubuntu release, and it’s an interim one that will be supported with software and security updates for only nine months, until June 2027, targeting bleeding-edge Ubuntu users who are willing to trade Ubuntu LTS’s stability for the latest technologies.

Coming only a few days after Archinstall 4.2, the Archinstall 4.3 release introduces a new “Additional fonts” section in the Applications menu that lets you search for and select additional fonts for your new Arch Linux systems (see it in action in the screenshot above).

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.2.6, the VirtualBox 7.2.8 release introduces initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, support for guest time accounting, and support for Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) kernel on Oracle Linux 9.

As you may know, several US states are discussing a Digital Age Assurance Act law that mandates that operating system providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which may require users to input their birth date during the initial setup.

Framework Laptop 13 Pro features a 13.5-inch 2.8K touchscreen matte anti-glare display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2880×1920 pixels resolution, 700nits brightness, 1800:1 contrast, 100% sRGB color gamut, per-panel color calibration, and up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos audio, and Ubuntu Linux pre-loaded in a partnership with Ubuntu maker Canonical.

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 150 include support for generating Unobtrusive Signatures (OpenPGP), support for copying address book cards to the clipboard as vCards, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the PDF viewer.

Highlights of QEMU 11.0 include a new CPU model for Intel Diamond Rapids, a new “nitro” accelerator to run Nitro Enclaves natively, support for CET virtualization on KVM, support for native context drivers to the virtio-gpu graphics driver, and support for LAN configuration commands in the simulated BMC.

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.3, the PipeWire 1.6.4 release is here to improve ALSA Sequencer port names, as PipeWire failed to recognize a client name from a JACK Midi port name created by MidiBridge due to a missing second colon character.

Released on February 8th, 2026, Linux kernel 6.19 introduced new features like support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), support for PCIe link encryption and device authentication security features, and initial support for the Intel Linear Address-Space Separation (LASS) hardware-based security feature.

original

7 More Weeks

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2026



The site is turning 22 soon

We are exactly 7 weeks away from our site anniversary (7x7=49) and we are ever more certain the party will be in England this year, albeit not in Manchester. We can 'rotate' a little.

The decisive football match has just ended and the local club is back on top, which means that the national "treble" is ever more attainable, with an imminent match in Wembley set to bring this goal a step closer to reality.

Today was a sunny and very fruitful day. We'll try to produce more original stories, just like we did at the start of the year.

So far 2026 has been a very productive year for us. We made good use of our time and we don't need money to make us happy; we have animals, we have the community, and we enjoy Software Freedom (which means we're in control of our lives, no obnoxious skinnerboxes or subscriptions).

Across the road from us they build a lot of new facilities (they dislike cash though) and we have access to nature, which costs nothing but offers plenty. We routinely run and keep healthy so that the site and community can develop for decades to come. The development team plans to make improvements to the underlying code, as there was divergence and hard-coding that makes maintenance harder.

This coming Friday there's risk of downtime. █

Image source: Man selling on the street