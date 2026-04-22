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7 More Weeks
The site is turning 22 soon
We are exactly 7 weeks away from our site anniversary (7x7=49) and we are ever more certain the party will be in England this year, albeit not in Manchester. We can 'rotate' a little.
The decisive football match has just ended and the local club is back on top, which means that the national "treble" is ever more attainable, with an imminent match in Wembley set to bring this goal a step closer to reality.
Today was a sunny and very fruitful day. We'll try to produce more original stories, just like we did at the start of the year.
So far 2026 has been a very productive year for us. We made good use of our time and we don't need money to make us happy; we have animals, we have the community, and we enjoy Software Freedom (which means we're in control of our lives, no obnoxious skinnerboxes or subscriptions).
Across the road from us they build a lot of new facilities (they dislike cash though) and we have access to nature, which costs nothing but offers plenty. We routinely run and keep healthy so that the site and community can develop for decades to come. The development team plans to make improvements to the underlying code, as there was divergence and hard-coding that makes maintenance harder.
This coming Friday there's risk of downtime. █
Image source: Man selling on the street