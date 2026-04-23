Hardened Slarpx – security focused Debian-based Linux distribution

LeafKVM has entered crowdfunding on Crowd Supply following its earlier pre-launch coverage, introducing a revised hardware configuration while maintaining its focus as a compact, self-contained KVM-over-IP device. The system provides remote keyboard, video, and mouse access to computers, servers, and other HDMI sources without requiring software on the target machine.

As we celebrate Earth Day 2026, what is the technical community—the people who actually build and operate the Internet—doing about climate and environmental sustainability?

It’s all about the Settings in Firefox 151, which have been slightly revamped to make them easier to navigate and more centralized, as the “Extensions and themes” and “Firefox support” were moved from the bottom of the settings sidebar under the settings categories.

Released on February 8th, 2026, Linux kernel 6.19 introduced new features like support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), support for PCIe link encryption and device authentication security features, and initial support for the Intel Linear Address-Space Separation (LASS) hardware-based security feature.

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.3, the PipeWire 1.6.4 release is here to improve ALSA Sequencer port names, as PipeWire failed to recognize a client name from a JACK Midi port name created by MidiBridge due to a missing second colon character.

Highlights of QEMU 11.0 include a new CPU model for Intel Diamond Rapids, a new “nitro” accelerator to run Nitro Enclaves natively, support for CET virtualization on KVM, support for native context drivers to the virtio-gpu graphics driver, and support for LAN configuration commands in the simulated BMC.

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 150 include support for generating Unobtrusive Signatures (OpenPGP), support for copying address book cards to the clipboard as vCards, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the PDF viewer.

Framework Laptop 13 Pro features a 13.5-inch 2.8K touchscreen matte anti-glare display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2880×1920 pixels resolution, 700nits brightness, 1800:1 contrast, 100% sRGB color gamut, per-panel color calibration, and up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos audio, and Ubuntu Linux pre-loaded in a partnership with Ubuntu maker Canonical.

As you may know, several US states are discussing a Digital Age Assurance Act law that mandates that operating system providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which may require users to input their birth date during the initial setup.

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.2.6, the VirtualBox 7.2.8 release introduces initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, support for guest time accounting, and support for Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) kernel on Oracle Linux 9.