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Hardened Slarpx – security focused Debian-based Linux distribution
Quoting: Hardened Slarpx - security focused Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
Hardened Slarpx is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed for hostile environments where security takes priority over convenience.
It applies extensive kernel and memory hardening, strict network controls, and several custom security mechanisms intended to disrupt suspicious activity, detect malicious behavior, and enforce a tightly restricted operating environment. The project is aimed at security-focused and research use rather than general desktop computing.