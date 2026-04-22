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5 open-source operating systems everyone mistakes for Linux
Quoting: 5 open-source operating systems everyone mistakes for Linux —
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Linux has been used as a catch-all term for any free, open-source operating system that prioritizes user control over systems like Windows or macOS. Although many share command-line interfaces and a philosophy of freedom, calling every open-source project a Linux distribution ignores important details about computing history and engineering. There are distinctions you need to understand if you want to appreciate the complexity and variety of open-source software. Just remember, not everything that is an outsider is Linux, even though distros can be very different.