news
Linuxwashing and Openwashing: "OpenAssets", Slop, and Radio Access Network (RAN)
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Ledger Insights ☛ Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust unveils tokenization standard lab
Alongside the addition of eight new general members, the Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust (LFDT) has launched a new lab for tokenization standards. The Open Tokenized Asset Standard (OTAS) is a LFDT lab that includes open source smart contracts to implement various tokenized financial instruments. The lab was proposed by premier member OpenAssets and sponsored by Sui / Mysten Labs.
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llama.cpp is becoming the Linux of large language models and the cloud AI giants should be paying attention [Ed: Misusing or riding the brand "Linux" to sell slop]
A grassroots surge in developer sentiment is crystallizing around a provocative but increasingly defensible claim: llama.cpp, the open-source C++ inference engine, is doing to AI what Linux did to enterprise software.
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SDx Central ☛ Linux Foundation expands to absorb full-stack open RAN software
The O-RAN SC was established in 2018 as a collaboration between the O-RAN Alliance and the Linux Foundation for open source radio access network (RAN) software development. The O-RAN Alliance has overseen specifications and governance for more than a dozen projects, while O-RAN SC has utilized LFN projects such as the OpenDaylight SDN controller, Nephio cloud-native orchestration tool, and the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) network automation manager.