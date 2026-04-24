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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2026



Quoting: KDE email, part two: use an email client —

One of the many benefits of going to in-person sprints is you get to see how other people use their computers, and you can learn some workflow tricks from them. Or, you might notice areas of inefficiency and share tips of your own.

This post will be about the latter, on the subject of email.

Because during the sprint, I observed multiple people using email on their laptops in ways that are slow or ineffective...