news
Web: RSS Feeds for Reading and QUIC Considered
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Dan Q ☛ BBC News RSS… with full-size thumbnails!
My BBC feeds “improver” leverages one of my very favourite RubyGems, Nokogiri, to perform XML parsing and modification. The code you need to tweak these URLs is super simple: [...]
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Tracy Durnell ☛ Recalibrating my reading for thinking
To lighten my intake, I’ve done a purge of my feed reader (down to 80 feeds lol). Rather than defaulting to my phone, I’m recommitting to books as my after-lunch reading. Not all books justify their length, but in general books explore heftier ideas than articles. I’m also getting stricter about what I read online, trying to steer myself towards more thought-provoking material: [...]
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Andrew Shell ☛ Updates to RSS Cloud Server
I’ve been making many gradual changes to the RSS Cloud server over the last few months. Things have stabilized enough that I feel comfortable sharing now.
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RIPE ☛ Using QUIC Backscatter to Infer Hypergiant Deployment Configurations
QUIC (RFC 9000), a transport-layer protocol widely adopted by large content providers (or 'hypergiants'), promises low latency paired with encryption and enhanced privacy. Despite these privacy protections, we found that passive measurements can reveal detailed information about the QUIC deployments of large content providers.
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Standards/Consortia
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Akseli Lahtinen ☛ Updated my site look and added Opengraph meta tags
I found out about something called Open Graph protocol that helps apps like Discord and Matrix clients etc. to figure out what the important parts of the embeds are.
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Joost de Valk ☛ Dropping Astro's ClientRouter for web standards
For a blog, it turned out to be a JavaScript solution to problems the browser now solves in CSS and HTML. Cross-document view transitions, link prefetching, animated element morphs — all of it ships natively, with no client-side routing, no lifecycle events, and no DOM mutation on navigation. And removing the JavaScript layer fixed a real bug in the process.
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