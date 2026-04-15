news
Duane O’Brien Takes OSI’s Hot Seat
Quoting: Duane O’Brien Takes OSI’s Hot Seat - FOSS Force —
OSI performs an important role within the loosely organized open source community, and is considered to be the ultimate arbiter when it comes to deciding what constitutes — or doesn’t constitute — open source, based on the Open Source Definition developed in the 1990s by Bruce Perens, one of the organization’s founders. While there’s nothing to legally keep anybody from pasting an “open source” label on any software license, it’s generally accepted that until a license is approved by OSI, it’s not open source.
O’Brien will be the organization’s second permanent executive director. Before Maffulli, OSI had a general manager who was responsible for day-to-day office management duties, with the board president taking on the executive responsibilities.
The new guy brings to the table many years’ experience in open source, both in open source foundations and nonprofits such as Open Source Collective and OpenSSF, and in business. For the latter, he spent 2 1/2 years as Capital One’s collaborative engineering lead, where his duties included overseeing the company’s open source program office. Before that, he spent about 3 1/2 years in various open source positions at PayPal, and more than five years at Indeed.com as the head — and then director — of open source.