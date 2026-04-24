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Swiss Authorities Follow France, With Plans to Dump Microsoft
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SWI ☛ Swiss authorities want to reduce dependency on Microsoft
A spokesman for the Federal Chancellery told the newspaper that the federal administration “aims to reduce its dependency on Microsoft, step by step and in the long term”.
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Turkey ☛ Switzerland seeks to reduce reliance on Microsoft products
Over past decade, Switzerland’s federal gov't, cantons spent over $1.4B on Microsoft licenses, according to previous investigations
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Govt wants to cut Microsoft ties
Switzerland is looking to reduce its reliance on the US tech giant Microsoft, according to reports.
The federal administration says it plans to scale back dependency on the company’s software over the long term.
The move comes despite the recent rollout of Microsoft 365 across tens of thousands of government workstations, a decision that had already raised data security concerns.