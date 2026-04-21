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Framework Announces Framework Laptop 13 Pro with Touchscreen Display
Framework Laptop 13 Pro features a 13.5-inch 2.8K touchscreen matte anti-glare display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2880×1920 pixels resolution, 700nits brightness, 1800:1 contrast, 100% sRGB color gamut, per-panel color calibration, and up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos audio, and Ubuntu Linux pre-loaded in a partnership with Ubuntu maker Canonical.
Under the hood, the Linux laptop ships with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (Intel Core Ultra 5 325, Intel Core Ultra X7 358H, or Intel Core Ultra X9 388H) or AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, up to 64GB LPCAMM2 memory, a new haptic touchpad, a refined aluminum chassis in graphite, up to 8TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, and a new battery promising up to 20 hours of usage.