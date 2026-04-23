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IBM Keeps Ruining Red Hat, the RedHat.com Official Site is Just Mumbling About Slop and Buzzwords/Cargo Cults
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Red Hat ☛ OpenCode: A model-neutral Hey Hi (AI) coding assistant for OpenShift Dev Spaces [Ed: IBM Red Hat is boosting slop instead of code, showing a shift from technical to plagiarism and bad modus operandi]
AI coding assistants have shifted from novelty to necessity, changing how developers work. However, most current tools come with a hidden constraint: they are tightly coupled to a primary model provider.
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Red Hat ☛ How we rewrote a production UI without stopping it [Ed: Red Hat jingoism for slop charlatans and poor work]
This is part 2 of a four-part series. In part 1, we covered governance: how we made the code base AI-ready.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The subject matter expert advantage in the AI era [Ed: Red Hat pushing slop, not Linux]
In this blog post, I want to share a practical perspective based on my own daily work. Rather than speculating about the future in abstract terms, I looked at where AI can actually replace parts of my job today. The conclusion is something I will leave for you to decide.
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Red Hat Official ☛ 5 reasons to go with your team to Red Hat Summit 2026 [Ed: Red Hat pushing slop, not Linux]
This year in Atlanta, we’re focusing on collective innovation. From scaling AI across your organization to managing complex hybrid cloud environments, the challenges you face aren’t solved in a vacuum. We want to make it as easy as possible for your whole team to join us, which is why we offer special group pricing. When you register a group, you can save on each full-conference pass.