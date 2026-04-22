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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2026



Quoting: CachyOS is the Arch Linux distro to try if you want serious speed and performance | ZDNET —

Power. Performance. Luxury. OK, this isn't a car commercial, so scrap that last one.

However, power and performance are the name of the game with CachyOS, and with the latest update, the OS has improved a lot of under-the-hood bits to make this one of the best-performing desktop distributions available.

What exactly have the developers done? It all starts with the Linux kernel. First and foremost, CachyOS now ships with kernel 7.0.0.1. However, this isn't just any old Linux kernel; this is the CachyOS kernel. What does that mean? Well, the CachyOS kernel uses a specifically tuned scheduler, options for BORE, sched-ext, BMQ, and RT.