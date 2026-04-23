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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 23, 2026



Quoting: I bought a Linux tablet, and it’s both better and worse than Android —

I’ve had my eyes on a StarLite tablet for several years. It fulfills a dream that I’ve had for over a decade: one of running Linux (the GNOME desktop in particular) on a tablet. No, I don’t mean a two-in-one–I’ve done that before. I wanted a modern iPad-style tablet. That’s exactly what Star Labs promised with the StarLite V.

This particular tablet was never cheap, even back when it cost half as much as it does now. I had a pre-order originally, but I was too nervous to pull the trigger on a device that might be too slow for my tastes, especially since it had to be shipped all the way from the US. Years later, I’ve purchased one second hand for around $400.