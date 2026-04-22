When I have to play with a container image I have never met before, I like to deploy it on a test cluster to poke and prod it. I usually did that on a k3s cluster, but recently I've moved to Minikube to bring my test cluster with me when I'm on the go.

Minikube is a tiny one-node Kubernetes cluster meant to run on development machines. It's useful to test Deployments or StatefulSets with images you are not familiar with and build proper helm charts from them.