news
today's howtos
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Thibault Martin: TIL that Minikube mounts volumes as root
When I have to play with a container image I have never met before, I like to deploy it on a test cluster to poke and prod it. I usually did that on a k3s cluster, but recently I've moved to Minikube to bring my test cluster with me when I'm on the go.
Minikube is a tiny one-node Kubernetes cluster meant to run on development machines. It's useful to test
Deploymentsor
StatefulSetswith images you are not familiar with and build proper helm charts from them.
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SANS ☛ [Guest Diary] Beyond Cryptojacking: Telegram tdata as a Credential Harvesting Vector, Lessons from a Honeypot Incident
This incident isn't just another story about cryptocurrency mining malware. It's a window into how modern threat actors are evolving their tactics - chaining initial access with credential theft to enable persistent, multi-layered exploitation. The commands I observed tell a story of methodical reconnaissance, from checking for competing miners to hunting for Telegram's tdata directory.
In this post, I'll walk through what I found, explain why the tdata folder is so valuable to threat actors, and share practical ways to protect it and manage your sessions.
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SANS ☛ A .WAV With A Payload - SANS Internet Storm Center
It's a proper .wav file, but they didn't use staganography. The .wav file will play, but you'll just hear noise: [...]
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RIPE ☛ Towards Understanding City-Level Routing Using BGP Location Communities
BGP location communities offer a rare glimpse into where networks actually interconnect, but most remain undocumented and opaque. This work shows that, by exploiting a measurable spatial signal in routing data, it is possible to infer their city-level meaning at scale using only passive observations.
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Sergio Cipriano: How to view the Debian Upload Queue
How to view the Debian Upload Queue
Some people may not know this, but the Debian Upload Queue is public and very easy to access: [...]
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University of Toronto ☛ A backup MX will get accessed by various sorts of people
We have an extended power outage coming up, one that's long enough that I think we want a backup MX that can stay up during it. I've been building out a stand-alone duplicate of our current inbound mail gateway, and today I added a lower priority DNS MX record that points to it. What happened next is predictable: [...]
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University of Toronto ☛ Ignoring missing TLS "Client Authentication" usage in practice
One of the slow moving pieces of TLS news is that Google is effectively requiring everyone to stop issuing TLS certificates that can officially be used for "Client Authentication" (although the actual wording may have walked this back a bit). Certificate Authorities can create new roots that can be used to issue TLS certificates that are officially usable for client authentication, but Let's Encrypt isn't currently planning to do this. This was announced last year and then slowed down a bit this year, but it's still happening.
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FOSSLinux ☛ CachyOS Review 2026: The Arch-Based Distro Built for Speed [Ed: This might be partly LLM slop]
I put CachyOS on my workstation for six weeks. Here is the honest technical breakdown: what makes it faster at the kernel level, how to install it cleanly, and exactly who should not switch.
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Linuxize ☛ timedatectl Cheatsheet
Quick reference for checking time status, changing time zones, controlling NTP sync, and setting the system clock with timedatectl
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install VirtualBox on Fedora 43
Running multiple operating systems on a single machine is something every GNU/Linux developer and sysadmin ends up needing sooner or later.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Kafka on Debian 13
Apache Kafka has become the backbone of modern data infrastructure, powering real-time streaming applications for companies worldwide.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSpeedTest on Linux Mint 22
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Mattermost on Debian 13
If your team handles sensitive communications, customer data, or internal development discussions, handing all of that over to a third-party SaaS platform is a real risk.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Hestia Control Panel on Debian 13
Managing a GNU/Linux server without a control panel means configuring Nginx, PHP, mail, DNS, and databases by hand, in separate config files, with no central dashboard.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Dolibarr on Debian 13
Meta Description: Learn how to install Dolibarr on Debian 13 (Trixie) with Apache, PHP 8.4, and MariaDB.
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Document Foundation ☛ Using LibreOffice for writing screenplays
LibreOffice Writer is the suite’s word processor, and can be used for virtually any task involving… well, processing words, of course. But how about screenwriting (aka writing screenplays)? We saw a discussion on Ask LibreOffice where user Peter J. talked about his experiences in this field.