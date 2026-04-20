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Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Is Slated for Release on October 15th, 2026
Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” will be Canonical’s 45th Ubuntu release, and it’s an interim one that will be supported with software and security updates for only nine months, until June 2027, targeting bleeding-edge Ubuntu users who are willing to trade Ubuntu LTS’s stability for the latest technologies.
The beta of the Stonking Stingray release will be available for public testing on September 24th, 2026, while the final release will arrive on October 15th, 2026. Other interesting dates in the Ubuntu 26.10 release include two optional Ubuntu Testing Weeks on July 2nd and August 27th.