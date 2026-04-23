news
Mozilla: GAFAM, Surveillance, and Wasting Efforts on Slop Hype
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Jonathan Almeida: Gmail filters based on X-Phabricator-Stamps header
I want Phabricator emails to have a Gmail label so I can know which patches had me as a reviewer that then had follow-up comments from other folks.
This is useful for me when I review a patch and then I need to respond back to discussions in a more timely manner in comment threads that I've created.
It's difficult to do this today similar to Bugzilla Gmail filters because there are fewer identifiers that the more simplistic Gmail filter parameters can help with.
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: Data Incident Process
Mike Droettboom talks about Data @ Mozilla's process for handling incidents.
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LWN ☛ Firefox: The zero-days are numbered
This
Firefox blog post reports that the Firefox 150 release includes
fixes for 271 vulnerabilities found by the Claude Mythos preview.
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Security Week ☛ Claude Mythos Finds 271 Firefox Vulnerabilities
All the flaws could have also been found by an elite human researcher, according to Mozilla.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Mozilla using Claude Mythos AI Preview to help fix major security issues in Firefox | GamingOnLinux
The recent Firefox 150 release includes fixes for 271 vulnerabilities identified using Claude Mythos Preview AI. Mozilla revealed the information in a new blog post, detailing how they've been using an early preview of the unreleased AI model as part of Project Glasswing.
With Shake to Summarize, you can shake or tap your phone to generate a quick summary of the page. Currently available for iOS users in English, we’re expanding availability to all iOS users in German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Japanese starting with Firefox 150 on April 21. We’ll also soon be making Shake to Summarize available to Android users in English, so they too can get to the key points of any article in seconds.