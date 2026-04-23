Mozilla: GAFAM, Surveillance, and Wasting Efforts on Slop Hype

I want Phabricator emails to have a Gmail label so I can know which patches had me as a reviewer that then had follow-up comments from other folks.

This is useful for me when I review a patch and then I need to respond back to discussions in a more timely manner in comment threads that I've created.

It's difficult to do this today similar to Bugzilla Gmail filters because there are fewer identifiers that the more simplistic Gmail filter parameters can help with.