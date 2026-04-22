news
Security Snakeoil, Breaches, and Patches
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Scoop News Group ☛ Scottish man pleads guilty to attack spree that created Scattered Spider’s notoriety
Tyler Robert Buchanan “was the glue that held this gang together,” a cybercrime researcher said. He faces up to 22 years in federal prison.
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Krebs On Security ☛ ‘Scattered Spider’ Member ‘Tylerb’ Pleads Guilty
A 24-year-old British national and senior member of the cybercrime group "Scattered Spider" has pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft. Tyler Robert Buchanan admitted his role in a series of text-message phishing attacks in the summer of 2022 that allowed the group to hack into at least a dozen major technology companies and steal tens of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency from investors.
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Newsletter – April 2026
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #59 – S3E11 Building a Connected Africa: The Origin Story of OSSAfrica with Prince Asiedu
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Security Week ☛ Data Breaches at Healthcare Organizations in Illinois and Texas Affect 600,000
Data breaches were disclosed by Southern Illinois Dermatology, Saint Anthony Hospital, and North Texas Behavioral Health Authority.
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (freerdp, kernel, and kernel-rt), Debian (mupdf, opam, simpleeval, and xdg-dbus-proxy), Mageia (firefox, thunderbird and libtiff), Red Hat (containernetworking-plugins, gvisor-tap-vsock, nodejs22, nodejs:20, nodejs:22, perl-XML-Parser, python3.11, python3.9, runc, and skopeo), and SUSE (bind, buildah, cockpit-subscriptions, container-suseconnect, containerd, corosync, cosign, docker, dovecot24, flatpak, freeipmi, gegl, GraphicsMagick, helm, ImageMagick, kubernetes, kubernetes-old, libpng15, LibVNCServer, ncurses, nodejs22, opensc, openvswitch, patterns-glibc-hwcaps, podman, python, python310, python312, python315, rekor, rootlesskit, roundcubemail, and runc).
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Security Week ☛ Organizations Warned of Exploited Cisco, Kentico, Zimbra Vulnerabilities
CISA expanded the KEV catalog with eight flaws, but five of them have been flagged as exploited before.
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Security Week ☛ Progress Patches Multiple Vulnerabilities in MOVEit WAF, LoadMaster
The security defects could be exploited for remote code execution, OS command injection, and WAF detection bypass.
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Security Week ☛ Third US Security Expert Admits Helping Ransomware Gang
Angelo Martino of Florida has pleaded guilty to collaborating with the BlackCat cybercrime group while working as a ransomware negotiator.
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Security Week ☛ Unsecured Perforce Servers Expose Sensitive Data From Major Orgs
Things are improving, but a researcher has still identified over 1,500 Perforce P4 instances allowing attackers to read files on the server.
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Windows TCO?
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Scoop News Group ☛ Lawmakers ponder terrorism designations, homicide charges over hospital ransomware attacks
The ideas came up at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, as health care ransomware attacks are on the rise.
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