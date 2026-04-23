news
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Is Now Available for Download
Powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series and using the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS features the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, which offers a Wayland-only desktop experience, but X11 applications are still supported through the Xwayland compatibility layer.
Other notable changes in the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) release include an updated Ubuntu Desktop installer with hardware-backed encryption on computers that support the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) security chip and automated installation with Landscape.