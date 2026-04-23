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Linux users claim they want mainstream adoption, but here's why they don't
Quoting: Linux users claim they want mainstream adoption, but here's why they don't —
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In a rational world, Linux is just an operating system and people who genuinely believe it's a better operating system than the alternatives would want it to become as easy to use and popular as possible.
Yet if you spend time among the most hardcore Linux faithful on their subreddits or other similar forums, there's always a sense of derision. The idea that Linux shouldn't be as easy to use as Windows or macOS. That people who want to use Linux should "learn how computers work" or other similar soundbites that pepper the usual discourse.
This is revealing to me, because I've seen it play out in so many other subcultures over the years. It shows that the core group of Linux fans consider its obscurity and learning curve a feature rather than a bug.