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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2026



Quoting: PeaZip 11.0.0 Released with Improved Larger Archives Browsing | UbuntuHandbook —

PeaZip, the free open-source file manager and archive utility, released new major 11.0.0 version few days ago.

The new version sped up the archive browsing, improved bookmarks and internal drag and drop feature, and added new test function.

First, it added new browser optimization mode to improve speed for opening and navigating large archives. And, it added text description in the drop-down selection, to differentiate between small archives (less than 256 K items), medium archives (< 512 K items), and large archives (<1 M items).

It as well greatly improved the pre-parsing process. According to the changelog, it can save up to 90% less time for very large archives over 100K items, and save up to 30% time for archive treeview rendering step.