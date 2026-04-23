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Canonical/Ubuntu: From Jammy to Resolute, "Resolute Raccoon", and More
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Ubuntu ☛ From Jammy to Resolute: how Ubuntu’s toolchains have evolved
In this blog, we’ll take a closer look at the changes we have made in the past four years of LTS releases on Ubuntu, and where we’re headed next.
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OSTechNix ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 LTS "Resolute Raccoon" Feature Overview
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS is almost here. This version, code-named "Resolute Raccoon," arrives on tomorrow i.e. April 23, 2026. As a Long-Term Support (LTS) release, it focuses on stability and security. You get five years of standard support, but you can extend that to 10 or 15 years with an Ubuntu Pro subscription.
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Canonical Unveiled Ubuntu 26.04 Resolute Raccoon
Ubuntu 26.04, dubbed Resolute Raccoon, was introduced by Canonical as a full release focused on system speed and modern defaults, featuring Linux Kernel 7 and GNOME 50 to drive broad performance improvements. The rollout, set for April 23, 2026, highlighted faster app launch times and benchmark wins across workloads.
The update bundles key stack upgrades including Mesa 26 and Wine 11, which together improve OpenGL/Vulkan and Windows-game compatibility on Linux, and ships new default apps like Showtime plus a redesigned Resources system monitor. It also consolidated Software & Updates into the App Center and a new Security Center, and made Wayland the only GNOME session option.
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[Old] Medium ☛ I switched from Windows to Zorin. It’s not what I expected
By the way, the Zorin version I’m currently using is the Zorin 17 Core. I’ve done this a week before the team behind the distro released the latest version, Zorin 18, just when Windows 10 support ended (take that, Microsoft!). Either version will have the same installation process.
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[Old] TechRadar ☛ Hands on: I tried the latest version of Zorin OS - here's what I thought of this Linux distro
Linux Mint is often touted as the best Linux for Windows switchers, and certainly it takes very little time to become comfortable with its Cinnamon desktop. However, for our money, Zorin is better yet. The default UI has the taskbar and Start-style menu of both Windows and Mint, and the color scheme is immediately familiar. It’s supplemented by three other themes, with one adopting the traditional Gnome shell and another optimized for touch – and, if you upgrade to Zorin Pro, you get additional desktop styles, including more explicit Windows 11, macOS, Chromebook and Gnome 2 options.
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[Old] XDA ☛ I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it's truly a good Windows alternative
When you open up Zorin Appearance, you get the choice of four different styles of desktop, each one mimicking a different operating system. There's a new Windows style, an old Windows style, a tablet/phone design, and even a macOS look-alike. The best part is that you don't need to install anything, or restart your PC, or anything like that, to switch between the styles. You just click one, and bam: the desktop re-arranges into the style you want. Even the Start menu will immediately morph depending on what you pick.