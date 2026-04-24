news
Red Hat Buzzwords and IBM Sabotaging Adoption of RHEL
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Red Hat ☛ Zero trust observability: Integrating OpenTelemetry with workload identity manager
In the modern cloud-native ecosystem, observability is no longer optional—it's the lifeblood of reliable system architecture. We rely on OpenTelemetry (OTel) to gather traces, metrics, and logs necessary to keep our applications running smoothly. But as our telemetry pipelines grow in complexity, a critical security question emerges: Who is watching the watchers, and how do we secure the data they collect?
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Red Hat ☛ CodeCov and CodeRabbit in action for a SCLORG organization
Analyzing and improving the quality of code should be one of the top priorities. Hey Hi (AI) brings a lot of positive and negative approaches. Our team recently needed to migrate our Bash container test suite, container-common-scripts (https://github.com/sclorg/container-common-scripts/), to a new Python-based CI suite (container-ci-suite). We would like to ensure that the code in container-ci-suite is well written and well covered by tests. We have decided to onboard two tools, CodeCov and CodeRabbit, into several repositories, such as container-ci-suite, ci-scripts and others.
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Red Hat ☛ Introducing Apache Tomcat 10.1 in RHEL 10
We are announcing the upgrade of the RPM packaged version of Apache Tomcat in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10 from Apache Tomcat version 9.0 to version 10.1. This upgrade introduces many changes, most notably the switch from the Java EE namespace to Jakarta EE required by the Jakarta EE 9 release. This article will help developers and system administrators that create or deploy applications understand the changes required by this upgrade, and offer a temporary solution to make moving to RHEL 10 easier for your organization.
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Distro Watch ☛ Development Release: AlmaLinux OS 9.8 Beta 1
The AlmaLinux project has announced the availability of a development snapshot for AlmaLinux OS 9.8. The new beta offers updated packages, improved security, and packages for Python 3.14. The release announcement shares: [...]
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Red Hat Official ☛ Building a Center of Excellence for Ansible
A CoE for Ansible is a group responsible for setting automation standards and promoting Ansible’s collaborative open source nature. The CoE acts as an enablement and governance body, allowing for more effective automation across the organization.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Bridging legacy and cloud-native: A new path with Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated deployed on Google Cloud and Google Cloud NetApp Volume
Today, we're excited to announce that Google Cloud NetApp Volumes (GCNV) is now certified as a supported storage provider for OpenShift Virtualization, running as a self-managed operator on Google Cloud. This follows the initial announcement of OpenShift Virtualization availability on OpenShift Dedicated on Google Cloud. This powerful combination brings together Red Hat's industry-leading OpenShift platform with NetApp's proven enterprise data management capabilities, delivering the advanced storage features that production VM workloads demand.
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Stack Overflow ☛ No country left behind with sovereign AI [Ed: IBM is selling slop]
Ryan welcomes Stephen Watt, distinguished engineer and VP of Red Hat’s Office of the CTO, to chat about digital sovereignty and sovereign AI.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Further Drives Digital Sovereignty for the AI Era with Red Hat OpenShift on Google Cloud Dedicated [Ed: No, Red Hat, outsourcing to Google is not "Digital Sovereignty" and promotion of slop is lousy at best]
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Red Hat ☛ Deploy OpenViking on OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) to improve Hey Hi (AI) agent memory [Ed: IBM Red Hat peddling slop to sell products is a recipe for disaster]
Every Hey Hi (AI) agent has the same Achilles' heel, memory. Once a conversation ends, the context vanishes. The agent forgets what it learned, the user's preferences, and the resources it had. Traditional RAG systems try to solve this with flat vector databases, but they bring their own problems, such as fragmented context, ballooning token costs, and retrieval pipelines that behave like black boxes. OpenViking, an open source context database from ByteDance's Volcengine team, takes a different approach.
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Market Screener ☛ IBM CFO: Red Hat Enterprise Linux decelerated due to federal shutdown in Q4 [Ed: Not due to making it proprietary and laying off engineers?]