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Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
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Notebrew - static site CMS and blogging platform - LinuxLinks
Notebrew is a static site CMS and blogging platform that combines content management with static site generation.
It can be run as a self-hosted application or as a desktop program, and it’s designed for creating and maintaining blogs and other content-driven websites from a compact single-binary deployment.
This is free and open source software.
Periotable - modern periodic table app - LinuxLinks
Periotable is a modern periodic table application that presents chemical element information in a polished interface and includes dedicated pages for compounds and individual elements.
The project is organized as a monorepo and includes code for a web app, a desktop app, and a mobile app, making it a versatile chemistry reference project.
This is free and open source software.
hzfind - compare Hetzner Server Auction machines - LinuxLinks
hzfind is a terminal utility for comparing Hetzner Server Auction machines by value rather than just headline specifications.
It fetches live auction data, correlates servers with a bundled PassMark CPU benchmark database, and lets you review the results either in an interactive text user interface or as structured JSON output suitable for scripts and further analysis.
This is free and open source software.
Anna - static site generator - LinuxLinks
Anna is a static site generator written in Go that builds websites from Markdown content, front matter metadata, and HTML layout templates.
It’s designed for fast local development and site generation, with support for structured content directories, configurable layouts, collections and tags pages, and a built-in development server for live reloading while you work.
This is free and open source software.
Recoder - GTK4 video transcoding application - LinuxLinks
Recoder is a GTK4 video transcoding application for Linux built for GNOME using libadwaita.
It’s aimed at people who need to turn footage from different devices into 1920×1080 DNxHD files for smoother editing in DaVinci Resolve, while keeping the original videos untouched.
This is free and open source software.
Minisforum MS-R1 ARM Mini Workstation running Linux: Benchmarks - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-R1 ARM Mini Workstation running Linux. In this series, I’ll examine every aspect of this mini workstation in detail from a Linux perspective. I’ll compare the machine with other machines to put my findings into context.
The CPU setup is a 12-core hybrid design. The CIX P1 has 4 Cortex-A720 big cores and 4 Cortex-A720 medium cores, and 4 small Cortex-A520 cores. The small cores clock up to 1.8 GHz. There’s also 12 MB shared L3 cache. The machine offers up to 45 TOPS of integrated AI performance.
Edconv - user-friendly FFmpeg GUI - LinuxLinks
Edconv is a desktop application that gives FFmpeg a more approachable graphical interface for audio and video work.
Instead of relying entirely on terminal commands, users can manage common conversion tasks from a GUI while still taking advantage of FFmpeg’s power. The project also documents Linux installation options including Flatpak, AppImage, and Debian packages, and prompts users to select a local FFmpeg binary on first launch.
This is free and open source software.
watch - small command-line utility written in C - LinuxLinks
watch is a small command-line utility written in C that periodically runs a shell command at a user-defined interval.
It’s aimed at lightweight automation tasks such as rerunning tests, rebuilding assets, and repeatedly checking command output. The project is similar to the traditional watch(1) utility, but it adds millisecond interval support, preserves ANSI escape sequences, and does not clear the terminal unless explicitly asked to do so.
This is free and open source software.
Frame - desktop media conversion utility - LinuxLinks
Frame is a desktop media conversion utility that provides a native graphical interface for FFmpeg.
It handles video, audio, and image conversion, and gives users fine-grained control over output settings including codecs, bitrate or CRF, resolution, framerate, audio options, and output formats. The application uses a Rust backend for task execution and monitoring, with a Svelte-based frontend for configuration and real-time status updates.
This is free and open source software.
Wayland Color Picker GTK4 - sample colours - LinuxLinks
Wayland Color Picker GTK4 is a GTK4 application for Wayland desktops that lets you sample colours from anywhere on the screen.
Written in Go, it supports GNOME and KDE through XDG Desktop Portal, works with Hyprland via hyprpicker, and supports Sway and other wlroots-based compositors with grim and slurp.
This is free and open source software.