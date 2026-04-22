Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

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Mozilla Thunderbird 150 Brings Support for Generating Unobtrusive Signatures

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 150 include support for generating Unobtrusive Signatures (OpenPGP), support for copying address book cards to the clipboard as vCards, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the PDF viewer.

Framework Announces Framework Laptop 13 Pro with Touchscreen Display

Framework Laptop 13 Pro features a 13.5-inch 2.8K touchscreen matte anti-glare display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2880×1920 pixels resolution, 700nits brightness, 1800:1 contrast, 100% sRGB color gamut, per-panel color calibration, and up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos audio, and Ubuntu Linux pre-loaded in a partnership with Ubuntu maker Canonical.

Colorado Age Attestation Bill May Exclude Open Source OSes and Apps

As you may know, several US states are discussing a Digital Age Assurance Act law that mandates that operating system providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which may require users to input their birth date during the initial setup.

VirtualBox 7.2.8 Released with Support for Linux 7.0, Guest Time Accounting

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.2.6, the VirtualBox 7.2.8 release introduces initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, support for guest time accounting, and support for Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) kernel on Oracle Linux 9.

Archinstall 4.3 Arch Linux Installer Adds Support for Installing Additional Fonts

Coming only a few days after Archinstall 4.2, the Archinstall 4.3 release introduces a new “Additional fonts” section in the Applications menu that lets you search for and select additional fonts for your new Arch Linux systems (see it in action in the screenshot above).

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Is Slated for Release on October 15th, 2026

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” will be Canonical’s 45th Ubuntu release, and it’s an interim one that will be supported with software and security updates for only nine months, until June 2027, targeting bleeding-edge Ubuntu users who are willing to trade Ubuntu LTS’s stability for the latest technologies.

Firefox 150 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 150 include support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux to let you insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. keyboard shortcut, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages. Mozilla also says that it now offers an RPM package for Linux.

LXQt 2.4 Desktop Environment Released with More Wayland Improvements

Coming more than five months after LXQt 2.3, the LXQt 2.4 release improves Wayland support with separate settings for Wayland and X11 sessions, the ability to open the main menu with a shortcut, a tooltip on how to configure shortcut selectors in panel menus, and better support of desktop items on multi-screen setups.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 19th, 2026

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.10

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2026

Notebrew

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Framework Announces Framework Laptop 13 Pro with Touchscreen Display

  
Framework Laptop 13 Pro has been announced today by Framework Computer as a Linux-first notebook with a touchscreen display.

 
Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Is Slated for Release on October 15th, 2026

  
Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” operating system has been slated for release on October 15th, 2026, and it’s expected to come with the GNOME 51 desktop environment and Linux kernel 7.2.

 
LXQt 2.4 Desktop Environment Released with More Wayland Improvements

  
LXQt 2.4 desktop environment is now available with better Wayland support and many other changes across its core components. Here’s what’s new!

 
Firefox 150 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

  
Firefox 150 open-source web browser is now available for download with support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux, extended local network access restrictions, and other changes.

 
Debian Project Leader Election 2026 Results

  
The winner of the election is Sruthi Chandran

 
Kernel: Linux 7.0, Linux 7.1, and More

  
Linux links


  
 


 
5 open-source operating systems everyone mistakes for Linux

  
Linux has been used as a catch-all term for any free

 
Geminispace Still Growing in Terms of Gemini Capsules Online [original]

  
We're getting close to another noteworthy milestone this week

 
CachyOS is the Arch Linux distro to try if you want serious speed and performance

  
The latest version of CachyOS makes one of the hottest Linux distributions on the market today even better

 
Zorin OS 18.1 released - and the Lite edition reappears

  
Plus news from its Dublin neighbors, Linux Mint

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
Neko-Void – Linux distribution

  
Neko-Void is a Void Linux respin aimed at desktop users who want Void Linux’s speed and minimal base with a more ready-made experience

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Mozilla Thunderbird 150 Brings Support for Generating Unobtrusive Signatures

  
Mozilla Thunderbird 150 open-source email client is now available for download with support for generating unobtrusive signatures for OpenGPG, Account Hub improvements, and many other changes.

 
The French Wave [original]

  
Proponents or advocates can take the back seat and let employees do the "heavy lifting" (ripping apart Windows)

 
Colorado Age Attestation Bill May Exclude Open Source OSes and Apps

  
System76 CEO Carl Richell confirms that the upcoming Colorado age attestation bill may exclude Open Source OSes and apps, as well as popular code repos and containers.

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux news leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Education, Digital Sovereignty, Open Data, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Release of LibreSSL 4.3.1 and of Maestro 1.0.0

  
2 new releases

 
Linux Graphics Painted as Political, Collabora "Accelerating OpenXR at XR Expo 2026"

  
Graphics news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi

  
Hardware stories

 
EasyOS: Keyboard Layouts and ROX-Filer Improvements

  
Distribution not many people know

 
Games: History of SuperTuxKart, Denuvo Versus GNU/Linux, and Gaming Consoles

  
gaming news

 
Applications: Kookbook 0.3.0, KDE Applications Snaps, Git 2.54.0, and More

  
4 software updates and such

 
today's howtos

  
only a handful for now

 
VirtualBox 7.2.8 Released with Support for Linux 7.0, Guest Time Accounting

  
VirtualBox 7.2.8 open-source virtualization software is now available for download with initial support for Linux kernel 7.0, guest time accounting, and many other Linux changes.

 
Applications: Parabolic Video Downloader, Pods, and cpuidle

  
Software releases and more

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Kernel: Linux PTP Story and Linux 7.1 Becoming More Windows-Like

  
Linux 7.1 and more

 
LibreOffice: Vissarion Fisikopoulos, Ravi Dwivedi at LibreOffice Conference, and LibreOffice Asia Conf 2025

  
LibreOffice news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers

  
Mozilla and more

 
Open Hardware/Modding: SendspinZero, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
buzzwords and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
GNU Projects: coreutils 9.11 and GNU Health GTK client 5.0.2 released

  
two new releases

 
Android Leftovers

  
Having trouble joining the Android 17 Beta? This might be why

 
Ubuntu 26.04 will block your upgrade on Thursday if your containers still use cgroup v1

  
There are a lot of reasons why I like Linux, and one of my faves is how it respects legacy hardware

 
Games: FEX, Crusader Kings III, Sharp Shooters Humble Bundle, Playnix, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Week in Plasma: Per-Screen Virtual Desktops and Wayland Session Restore

  
Last week over 20 KDE contributors converged on the Austrian city of Graz for our annual mega-sprint

 
Fedora Linux 44 beta unifies the KDE Plasma experience across editions

  
Available for a wide range of hardware architectures, as usual, the latest beta release of Fedora Linux allows users to preview what they will get in the upcoming 44 release

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Archinstall 4.3 Arch Linux Installer Adds Support for Installing Additional Fonts

  
Archinstall 4.3 text-mode installer for the Arch Linux distribution is now available with support for installing additional fonts, as well as other changes and bug fixes.

 
Maintenance and Upgrade Soon [original]

  
Maybe in May we'll be running the latest Debian

 
Valnet: Xfce, Watchdog, Android, and Recovery

  
4 recent articles

 
XDA (Valnet) on GNU/Linux Doing What Windows Cannot, a Look at a Weak Windows Clone

  
2 articles

 
Applications: Outsourcing Dotfiles to Microsoft (Proprietary GitHub), Self-hosting, and Rust Hype (Also Proprietary GitHub)

  
software picks

 
Games: Bazzite, Dumping Windows, and a Glimpse at SteamOS 3.9

  
gaming picks

 
Fedora / IBM: Fedora Considered Hard, Flatpak Has Serious Bug

  
Flatpak and more

 
Using Vi/Vim and ShellCheck for Code and Scripts

  
2 recent Valnet articles

 
NAS, Proxmox, and Homelabs With Raspberry Pi

  
Open Hardware/Modding/Self-hosting links

 
HowTo Geek (Valnet) on GNOME Defaults and Extensions

  
2 recent articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 16 is full of small changes I don't want to lose — they've grown on me

 
GNOME 50 is the Linux desktop update I've waited years for

  
I recently switched back to the Linux desktop, and just in time

 
GIMP 3.2.4 Improves Text and Crop Tools, PDF Export, PSD Import, and More

  
GIMP 3.2.4 open-source image editor is now available for download with improvements to Text and Crop tools, PDF export, PSD import, and more. Here’s what’s new!

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Kader⁴² – Arch-based Linux distribution

  
This is free and open source software

 
BSD, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

  
today's leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Open Data, and Standards

  
FOSS leftovers and more

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Small Web, Wander, and SSGs

  
Web centric news

 
Mozilla Keeps Pushing Slop and Surveillance, Right-Wingers Change the Topic of Controversy to Pronouns

  
Mozilla leftovers

 
Games: The Run and New Titles for Steam Deck

  
gaming news

 
Databases: PostgreSQL Events and Releases, Grafana Table Joins With SQL Expressions

  
Database related picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
BeagleConnect, Banana Pi, DongshanPI, and More

  
Boards and Linux devices

 
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and mintCast

  
two new episodes

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
BSD and Linux Kernel Picks

  
Kernel leftovers

 
French government says it's ditching Windows for Linux - country accelerates plans to ditch US-based software in digital sovereignty push

  
2026 is set to be l’année de Linux.

 
Android Leftovers

  
OnePlus just turned its next phone into an Android gaming handheld

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: A "next generation of Linux distros" and CachyOS Considered

  
Some OS picks from Valnet

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Butterbian – Debian-based Linux distribution with XFCE

  
Butterbian is a Debian 13 (Trixie) live ISO built around reliable rollback and recovery from the start

 
Review: Lakka 6.1

  
Lakka is a lightweight Linux distribution that transforms a computer into a game console

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 19th, 2026

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for April 19th, 2026, brings news about KDE Gear 26.04, Archinstall 4.2, GNOME 50.1, Scribus 1.6.6, Zorin OS 18.1, GIMP 3.2.4, Solus 4.9, OpenSSL 4.0, Raspberry Pi OS 2026-04-13, Mir 2.26, COSMIC 1.0.10, new XOrg Server and Xwayland security releases, Proton 11 beta, Shelly 2.1, and more.