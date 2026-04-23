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Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with Improved Settings
It’s all about the Settings in Firefox 151, which have been slightly revamped to make them easier to navigate and more centralized, as the “Extensions and themes” and “Firefox support” were moved from the bottom of the settings sidebar under the settings categories.
A couple of other interesting changes are coming to Firefox 151, such as the ability to access the Translations (about:translations) page from the More Tools section of the application menu, address autofill support for users in the Netherlands, and improved geolocation on Windows.