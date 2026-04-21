news
Games: FEX, Crusader Kings III, Sharp Shooters Humble Bundle, Playnix, and More
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Testing PC games using FEX on a high-end Android tablet can yield playable results — but the early tech is still not ready for prime time
We take a brief look at FEX, the translation layer that allows PC games to run on ARM64 devices, such as Android Tablets. While the results are promising, it still has a long way to go.
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The Straits Times ☛ Hello Kitty creator Sanrio launches gaming brand to tap fast-growing global market
The games will use a “wide range” of Sanrio characters, the company said.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Crusader Kings III gets a new major patch and Chapter V expansion pass | GamingOnLinux
Crusader Kings III just got a major update released, along with a new expansion pass to bring extra content to the popular Paradox strategy game.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab 7 action-packed games in the Sharp Shooters Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Start your week off with a bunch of games to add to your collection with the Sharp Shooters Humble Bundle. Below the cut you'll get a list of all the games and their different ratings. Along with each being a Steam link for more info.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Playnix launch their own Steam Machine-like Linux gaming console | GamingOnLinux
Can't wait on the Steam Machine from Valve? Don't want to build your own? Perhaps the Playnix might be what you want then. This is actually the full evolution of a project the EmuDeck team tried before. Renamed, and actually launched.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Classic survival horror Alone in the Dark gets a cross-platform reimplementation with enhancements | GamingOnLinux
The original Alone in the Dark survival horror series has a fresh cross-platform game engine reimplementation, with lots of enhancements. Currently it has Alone in the Dark 1 fully completable with the others being worked on.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Reality-bending puzzles arrive in Uncle Lee's Cookbook: Five Recipes for Disaster on May 12 | GamingOnLinux
Uncle Lee's Cookbook: Five Recipes for Disaster brings five episodes of reality-bending puzzles, witty dialogues and weird characters on May 12th. Writing on Mastodon the lead programmer, Giuseppe Sellaroli, mentioned it will be available across Steam, GOG and itch.io while being "All DRM-free, since DRM sucks. Entirely made by humans, since AI sucks more than DRM".
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GamingOnLinux ☛ MMO space shooter Star Conflict is shutting down | GamingOnLinux
Say goodbye to another game as Star Conflict from Star Gem Inc. / Gaijin Network Ltd is going to be completely shutting down later this year. In an announcement posted on Steam the developer said it will go offline on October 10, 2026.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Prehistoric life and farming sim Roots of Pacha gets a surprise Anniversary Update | GamingOnLinux
While developer Soda Den continue working on their next game, the sweet Roots of Pacha has a surprise Anniversary Update out now with new content.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Portal 2: Community Edition Beta is out now as a playground for modding | GamingOnLinux
Portal 2: Community Edition has arrived now in Beta, bringing with it a whole lot of goodies for modders to play with. This could easily end up as the best way to play Portal 2, and to play and make mods for it with new advanced tools.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 3 gets formally announced | GamingOnLinux
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 3 has now been properly announced, and hopefully this time around the online multiplayer will work on Linux / SteamOS.