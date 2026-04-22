Debian's Mike Gabriel on Lomiri CodeFest and Ebook Readers in Debian

FBReader

After my previous blog post about eBook readers in Debian [1] a reader recommended FBReader. I tried it and it’s now my favourite reader. It works nicely on laptop and phone and takes significantly less RAM than Calibre or Arianna (especially important for phones). While the problems with my FLX1s not displaying text with Calibre or Arianna might be the fault of something on the FLX1s side those problems just don’t happen with FBReader.

FBReader has apparently now got a proprietary version as the upstream, but we still have FOSS code to use in Debian. It would be nice if someone updated it to store the reading location using WebDAV and/or a local file that can be copied with the NextCloud client or similar. Currently there is code to store reading location in the Surveillance Giant Google cloud which I don’t want to use. It’s not THAT difficult to see what chapter you are at with one device and just skip to that part on another, but it is an annoyance.