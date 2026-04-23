Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Education, and Sharing-Related Leftovers

Many people dislike the proliferation of Large Language Models (LLMs) in recent years, and so make an understandable attempt to avoid them. That may not be possible in general, but there are two new forks of Vim that seek to provide an editing environment with no LLM-generated code. EVi focuses on being a modern Vim without LLM-assisted contributions, while Vim Classic focuses on providing a long-term maintenance version of Vim 8. While both are still in their early phases, the projects look to be on track to provide stable alternatives — as long as enough people are interested.

The Vim project has had a policy on the use of LLMs since December 2025: code generated with assistance from LLMs is acceptable, so long as the use is disclosed and the code matches the style of existing Vim code. NeoVim, the long-term fork of Vim focused on refactoring the code to be more maintainable and extensible, has a similar policy. These policies may have been added too late, however. In November 2025, Brian Carbone claimed (in a comment that is now hidden for being off-topic) that a contributor to both projects had probably been using an LLM in their recent contributions, many of which predate the policy.

Vim maintainer Christian Brabandt didn't think that assessment was fair, but by that point the horse may have already left the stable. The contributor never confirmed whether the contributions Carbone listed were LLM-assisted or not, but the ensuing discussion ended up deciding that the project would be fine with using LLMs. Newer contributions from Brabandt and others have openly included LLM-assistance, ranging from the trivial (fixing a regex) to the security critical (handling composing Unicode characters securely). At least seven such commits have gone into Vim itself, while 22 such have been included in NeoVim at the time of writing.