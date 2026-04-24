news
UK Pushing Closers to Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty (GAFAM Concerns Growing)
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OpenRightsGroup ☛ MPs call for publication of secret documents that outline chronic risks from UK’s dependence on Big Tech
A cross party group of MPs has called for the government to publish classified documents that detail the “chronic risks” to the UK from our reliance on digital platforms and services, the dominance of global tech and the impact of AI. Digital rights campaigners, the Open Rights Group, have also requested the release of the classified documents through a freedom of information request.
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Siân Berry ☛ Calling for changes to the national risk register
Along with my fellow MPs Clive Lewis, Victoria Collins and Ben Lake, I have written to the Chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, the Chair of the National Security Strategy (Joint Committee), and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster calling for certain risks from our lack of digital sovereignty to be added to the National Risk Register.
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Lee Peterson ☛ ADHD scaffolding and moving away from big tech
It’s a shame we don’t have a solid European option that covers hardware and software that can cater for my specific needs.