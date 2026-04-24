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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Databases
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Miguel Grinberg ☛ SQLAlchemy 2 In Practice - Chapter 6: A Page Analytics Solution
The goal of this chapter is to use the concepts you have learned to build a web traffic analytics solution. This will serve as reinforcement of the techniques demonstrated in previous chapters as well as an example of a more complex and realistic database design.
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So-called 'SFC'
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Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ Submit your #FOSSY26 talk proposals by May 22
The fourth edition of FOSSY -- the Free and Open Source Software Yearly conference -- will be here before you know it.
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GNU Projects
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GNU ☛ parallel @ Savannah: GNU Parallel 20260422 ('Artemis II') released
GNU Parallel 20260422 ('Artemis II') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4
It is a fantastic tool for decades!
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