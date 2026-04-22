news
Blogging, GNU Projects, and GAFAM Ambush
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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WerWolv ☛ Blog Component Zoo
This is a collection of reusable components that I have created for my blog.
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Ruben Schade ☛ Inadvertent draft publishing
I accidentally published a few hundred drafts yesterday. I was messing with a new Hugo build pipeline, and symlinked something where it shouldn’t be. It was less destructive than getting the if and of wrong in dd(1), but it still wasn’t ideal. I heard you like infinite recursion, so I…!
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GNU Projects
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GNU ☛ sed @ Savannah: sed-4.10 released [stable]
This is to announce sed-4.10, a stable release.
It's been more than 3.5 years and quite a few new bug fixes.
Special thanks to Paul Eggert, Bruno Haible and Collin Funk
for all their help, and especially to Bruno for all the gnulib
support and thorough and indefatigable testing and analysis.
There have been 92 commits by 9 people in the 180 weeks since 4.9.
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Licensing / Legal
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Techdirt ☛ You Can’t Vote Out Amazon Web Services: Fighting Internet Contracts One Library At A Time
We sign these contracts constantly, a kind of digital decision fatigue that’s overlooked in most conversations about tech law and policy. Whether or not you believe that participation in digital life requires a contract at all, clickthrough and wraparound contracts that contain thousands of words, links, and subsections are disempowering to the public and potentially disastrous when enforced.
Want to reserve a table at your favorite restaurant? You’re now subject to OpenTable’s arbitration clause. Texting your friends? You’ve granted WhatsApp a worldwide license to reproduce and create derivative works from everything you send or receive. I couldn’t even sign my own divorce paperwork without consenting to Docusign using my agreement in AI training data.
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