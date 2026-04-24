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Licensing / Legal Issues With LLMs and History of BSD Licensing Perspectives/Woes
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CoryDoctorow ☛ Pluralistic: The (other) problem with automatic conversion of free software to proprietary software (23 Apr 2026)
This is the model for Malus: it pairs two LLMs, the first of which analyzes a free software program and prepares a specification for a program that performs the identical function. The second program receives that specification and writes a new program.
The Malus FAQ performs a "be as evil as possible" explanation for the purpose of this exercise: [...]
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[Old] André Machado ☛ The AT&T and BSD Conflict: UNIX Wars
The conflict between AT&T and BSD in the 1980s and early 1990s is a pivotal moment in the history of operating systems. This period shaped the development of open-source software and the legal frameworks around intellectual property in software. Here’s an extensive account of the situation.
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[Old] FreeBSD ☛ Unix from a BSD Licensing Perspective
In the mid 1990s, Novell purchased ATT's Unix rights and a (then secret) agreement was reached to terminate the lawsuit. UCB soon terminated its support for BSD.