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Curate Your Own Newsfeed with Newsflash
Quoting: Curate Your Own Newsfeed with Newsflash - FOSS Force —
I remember it fondly. With RSS, I was able to stay in the loop on just about any topic or website. When a site updated with something new, my RSS reader would alert me. It was not only easy to use, but it also allowed me to curate my own list of the news that I wanted to read.
I could cobble together a collection of RSS feeds on subjects like art, music, movies, TV, sports, and technology, knowing that I wouldn’t have to worry about the subjects I didn’t care about.
But then RSS seemed to fall out of favor, with many popular sites forgoing those feeds.
They didn’t go away, however. FOSS Force still uses the RSS feeds of tech news sites as the backbone of its News Wire feature, which is itself available as a one-stop shopping RSS feed.