news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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There Are Still Many Debian Developers (Alternative to IBM)
Some Debian Developers are on Microsoft's payroll
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Apple's Last Leader Died After He Had Been Sacked by Apple
Cult-like worship leads to dictatorships, not redemption from dictatorships
New
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Gemini Links 21/04/2026: Drinking, Gardening, and Politics
Links for the day
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 53 Out of 200: The Lying Solicitor of Alex Graveley Left Brett Wilson LLP Only Days or Few Weeks After the Garrett Trial (Attended by Almost Their Entire Office/Team)
They kept trying to get us to settle
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Financial Misery: The Failures of the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) to Regulate Have Cost Many Thousands of Brits Over 50 Million Dollars (Stolen, Embezzled, Defrauded)
There's plenty of revolving doors-like activity
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Sense of Panic at Microsoft, the Slop (for "Entertainment") in Windows is Backfiring
We'll probably find out soon
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The Register MS Has Just Published Another SPAM 'Article' for Slop Grifters. It Says "AI" 33 Times!
The Register MS is not a good publisher
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Microsoft Lunduke Never Liked Free Speech
Microsoft Lunduke does not speak truth to power. He farts words to 4Chan "bros"
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"Linux" Sites That Knock Themselves Out by 'Pivoting' to LLM Slop
People don't need like 100 "Linux" sites to follow, only a handful that they can truly trust
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The European Patent Office (EPO) Needs More Scrutiny, Contact Your Officials Tonight or Tomorrow
The European Patent Office (EPO) or the European Patent Organisation (also EPO) are disgracing Europe and the European Union (EU)
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Slop in "AI" Clothing is Such a Miserable Failure That IBM is Allegedly Firing Entire Teams That Do Slop (the Media Didn't Report This; It Said the Opposite!)
Gaslighting, lying media that engages in deceit will not outlast this bubble
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Huge Microsoft Layoffs Coming Shortly (With Financial Report)
There will be lost of slop layoffs. Be ready. It's a bubble.
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The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part III - "Ethics" Explained by Unethical People, Lots of Buzzwords Included
Imagine being the person (or PR agency) that wrote this with a straight face, possibly commissioned by some frequent cocaine user who runs the Office
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Gemini Links 21/04/2026: Dystemia, Protocol Group Chat Gone Wrong, and More
Links for the day
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Links 21/04/2026: Drunken Kash Patel Sues The Atlantic for Reporting, California Accuses Amazon of Price-Fixing
Links for the day
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EPO Cocainegate Escalates - Part III - Connected Families - The Cocaine User Luis Berenguer and António Campinos
not just bromance between Luis and António
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FOSS Linux (fosslinux.com) Has Become a Slopfarm
Slopfarming is the last incarnation of sites that die or are dead
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Gemini Links 21/04/2026: NeoVim, GeminiMDB, and Another New Gemini Client (Called Titan II)
Links for the day
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Links 21/04/2026: Internet Shutdowns, Bluesky Crippled by DDoS Attack
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Monday, April 20, 2026
IRC logs for Monday, April 20, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
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