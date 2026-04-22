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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.10

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Mozilla Thunderbird 150 Brings Support for Generating Unobtrusive Signatures

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 150 include support for generating Unobtrusive Signatures (OpenPGP), support for copying address book cards to the clipboard as vCards, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the PDF viewer.

Framework Announces Framework Laptop 13 Pro with Touchscreen Display

Framework Laptop 13 Pro features a 13.5-inch 2.8K touchscreen matte anti-glare display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2880×1920 pixels resolution, 700nits brightness, 1800:1 contrast, 100% sRGB color gamut, per-panel color calibration, and up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos audio, and Ubuntu Linux pre-loaded in a partnership with Ubuntu maker Canonical.

Colorado Age Attestation Bill May Exclude Open Source OSes and Apps

As you may know, several US states are discussing a Digital Age Assurance Act law that mandates that operating system providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which may require users to input their birth date during the initial setup.

VirtualBox 7.2.8 Released with Support for Linux 7.0, Guest Time Accounting

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.2.6, the VirtualBox 7.2.8 release introduces initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, support for guest time accounting, and support for Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) kernel on Oracle Linux 9.

Archinstall 4.3 Arch Linux Installer Adds Support for Installing Additional Fonts

Coming only a few days after Archinstall 4.2, the Archinstall 4.3 release introduces a new “Additional fonts” section in the Applications menu that lets you search for and select additional fonts for your new Arch Linux systems (see it in action in the screenshot above).

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Is Slated for Release on October 15th, 2026

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” will be Canonical’s 45th Ubuntu release, and it’s an interim one that will be supported with software and security updates for only nine months, until June 2027, targeting bleeding-edge Ubuntu users who are willing to trade Ubuntu LTS’s stability for the latest technologies.

Firefox 150 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 150 include support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux to let you insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. keyboard shortcut, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages. Mozilla also says that it now offers an RPM package for Linux.

LXQt 2.4 Desktop Environment Released with More Wayland Improvements

Coming more than five months after LXQt 2.3, the LXQt 2.4 release improves Wayland support with separate settings for Wayland and X11 sessions, the ability to open the main menu with a shortcut, a tooltip on how to configure shortcut selectors in panel menus, and better support of desktop items on multi-screen setups.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 19th, 2026

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news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2026

Construction Site Wheelbarrow

Updated This Past Day

  1. There Are Still Many Debian Developers (Alternative to IBM)
    Some Debian Developers are on Microsoft's payroll
  2. Apple's Last Leader Died After He Had Been Sacked by Apple
    Cult-like worship leads to dictatorships, not redemption from dictatorships

    New

  3. Gemini Links 21/04/2026: Drinking, Gardening, and Politics
    Links for the day
  4. SLAPP Censorship - Part 53 Out of 200: The Lying Solicitor of Alex Graveley Left Brett Wilson LLP Only Days or Few Weeks After the Garrett Trial (Attended by Almost Their Entire Office/Team)
    They kept trying to get us to settle
  5. Financial Misery: The Failures of the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) to Regulate Have Cost Many Thousands of Brits Over 50 Million Dollars (Stolen, Embezzled, Defrauded)
    There's plenty of revolving doors-like activity
  6. Sense of Panic at Microsoft, the Slop (for "Entertainment") in Windows is Backfiring
    We'll probably find out soon
  7. The Register MS Has Just Published Another SPAM 'Article' for Slop Grifters. It Says "AI" 33 Times!
    The Register MS is not a good publisher
  8. Microsoft Lunduke Never Liked Free Speech
    Microsoft Lunduke does not speak truth to power. He farts words to 4Chan "bros"
  9. "Linux" Sites That Knock Themselves Out by 'Pivoting' to LLM Slop
    People don't need like 100 "Linux" sites to follow, only a handful that they can truly trust
  10. The European Patent Office (EPO) Needs More Scrutiny, Contact Your Officials Tonight or Tomorrow
    The European Patent Office (EPO) or the European Patent Organisation (also EPO) are disgracing Europe and the European Union (EU)
  11. Slop in "AI" Clothing is Such a Miserable Failure That IBM is Allegedly Firing Entire Teams That Do Slop (the Media Didn't Report This; It Said the Opposite!)
    Gaslighting, lying media that engages in deceit will not outlast this bubble
  12. Huge Microsoft Layoffs Coming Shortly (With Financial Report)
    There will be lost of slop layoffs. Be ready. It's a bubble.
  13. The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part III - "Ethics" Explained by Unethical People, Lots of Buzzwords Included
    Imagine being the person (or PR agency) that wrote this with a straight face, possibly commissioned by some frequent cocaine user who runs the Office
  14. Gemini Links 21/04/2026: Dystemia, Protocol Group Chat Gone Wrong, and More
    Links for the day
  15. Links 21/04/2026: Drunken Kash Patel Sues The Atlantic for Reporting, California Accuses Amazon of Price-Fixing
    Links for the day
  16. EPO Cocainegate Escalates - Part III - Connected Families - The Cocaine User Luis Berenguer and António Campinos
    not just bromance between Luis and António
  17. FOSS Linux (fosslinux.com) Has Become a Slopfarm
    Slopfarming is the last incarnation of sites that die or are dead
  18. Gemini Links 21/04/2026: NeoVim, GeminiMDB, and Another New Gemini Client (Called Titan II)
    Links for the day
  19. Links 21/04/2026: Internet Shutdowns, Bluesky Crippled by DDoS Attack
    Links for the day
  20. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  21. IRC Proceedings: Monday, April 20, 2026
    IRC logs for Monday, April 20, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-04-15 to 2026-04-21
    3972 /about.shtml
    1653 /index.shtml
    1140 /irc.shtml
    1063 /n/2026/04/14/Gemini_Links_14_04_2026_Greed_Versus_Stability_Board_and_Card_G.shtml
    995 /browse/latest.shtml
    956 /n/2026/04/17/ActBlue_former_IT_boss_disappearance_Decklin_Foster_Debian_Harv.shtml
    950 /n/2026/04/18/GAFAM_Decided_to_Stop_Old_Formats_From_Working_Format_Shifting_.shtml
    918 /n/2026/04/19/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_I_Cocaine_Abuse_in_Family_of_Cam.shtml
    910 /n/2026/04/16/Gemini_Links_16_04_2026_LLM_Nuisance_Identity_Systems_Surveilla.shtml
    851 /n/2026/04/15/Gemini_Links_15_04_2026_Organiding_bashrc_with_Imports_Odd%CE%BC_as_.shtml
    812 /browse/index.shtml
    751 /n/2026/04/20/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_52_Out_of_200_Phil_Golding_Appointed_Bar_.shtml
    743 /n/2026/04/15/Links_15_04_2026_Geelong_Corio_Refinery_Fire_Journalist_Sentenc.shtml
    709 /n/2026/04/14/Lots_of_Positive_News_Lately_Microsoft_GitHub_in_Trouble.shtml
    637 /n/2026/04/19/Links_19_04_2026_Mass_Layoffs_at_GAFAM_Again_10_Laid_Off_Azure_.shtml
    636 /n/2026/04/16/The_Register_MS_Has_Published_Article_With_AI_18_Times_in_it_Cl.shtml
    625 /n/2026/04/19/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    625 /n/2026/04/16/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    616 /n/2026/04/16/Going_Offline_is_Not_Primitivism.shtml
    611 /n/2026/04/17/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    603 /n/2026/04/20/This_Morning_The_Register_MS_Published_SPAM_With_AI_36_Times_in.shtml
    601 /n/2026/04/18/Links_17_04_2026_I_Hate_the_Internet_and_Fake_Wallet_in_Apple_A.shtml
    600 /n/2026/04/15/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    598 /n/2026/04/17/Massive_Cross_Site_Strike_at_the_EPO_Today.shtml
    590 /n/2026/04/16/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_48_Out_of_200_Brett_Wilson_LLP_and_5RB_Co.shtml
    587 /n/2026/04/16/Strikes_at_the_EPO_Carry_on_Staff_Union_of_the_European_Patent_.shtml
    576 /n/2026/04/16/In_Europe_More_People_Turn_to_Russia_for_Answers_Not_Microsoft.shtml
    575 /n/2026/04/17/Gemini_Links_17_04_2026_Getting_competent_in_NixOS_and_Alhena_5.shtml
    571 /n/2026/04/19/IRC_Proceedings_Saturday_April_18_2026.shtml
    568 /n/2026/04/16/The_EFF_Is_Hardly_Doing_Anything_Anymore.shtml
    566 /n/2026/04/17/Links_17_04_2026_SRA_Breaks_Its_Own_Rules_as_Solicitor_Attempts.shtml
    562 /n/2026/04/16/IRC_Proceedings_Wednesday_April_15_2026.shtml
    562 /n/2026/04/15/IRC_Proceedings_Tuesday_April_14_2026.shtml
    558 /n/2026/04/19/Uplifting_Mood_in_Manchester.shtml
    557 /n/2026/04/16/Red_Hat_Staff_IBM_Red_Hat_Laid_Off_About_400_Engineers_the_Medi.shtml
    553 /n/2026/04/16/Richard_Stallman_Lecture_in_GDC_Auditorium_in_Austin_Texas.shtml
    548 /n/2026/04/17/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Strikes_and_Other_Industrial_Actions.shtml
    545 /n/2026/04/14/The_Deleted_Article_About_Mass_Layoffs_at_IBM_April_2026.shtml
    542 /n/2026/04/17/Links_17_04_2026_We_Cannot_Lose_Sight_of_Ukraine_and_When_Leade.shtml
    541 /n/2026/04/17/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_April_16_2026.shtml
    540 /n/2026/04/18/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    538 /n/2026/04/19/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_I_EPO_Management_Talks.shtml
    534 /n/2026/04/16/It_s_Not_About_the_Head_It_s_About_the_Masters_and_Funding.shtml
    531 /n/2026/04/16/Links_16_04_2026_Roblox_Launching_Roblox_Kids_Accounts_and_Deep.shtml
    531 /n/2026/04/17/Behind_the_Scenes_With_Richard_Stallman.shtml
    528 /n/2026/04/18/The_Work_to_rule_is_Having_Effect_at_the_European_Patent_Office.shtml
    526 /n/2026/04/18/Links_18_04_2026_Microsoft_s_PR_Department_Waggener_Edstrom_and.shtml
    522 /n/2026/04/18/What_EPO_Staff_the_Staff_Union_of_the_European_Patent_Office_SU.shtml

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