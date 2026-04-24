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Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Playnix, and Crimson Desert
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds with Caromble and Legendary Pilots - 2026-04-22 Edition
Between 2026-04-15 and 2026-04-22 there were 60 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 533 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.3 % of total released titles. A relatively quiet week, with few big releases. My favorite is probably Caromble, a new take on the breakout/arkanoid type of games, with an excellent work on the design and art.
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YB Media LLC ☛ Playnix Crashing Onto The Scene | Yardbarker
While the UK and the New York Attorney General go after Steam, the EmuDeck developer behind software suites for installing, configuring, and updating emulators on Steam Deck, Linux, and Windows, has come out with the Playnix Console. Everyone has been waiting to hear news about the three new hardware pieces dropping from Steam since Feb. 2026. It seems someone else may be looking to pick up the slack while Steam handles all the weird influx of lawsuits pending.
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DeepSeaGem Technologies India ☛ Crimson Desert acknowledges missing mounts issue after latest patch; not launching for some on Linux
Pearl Abyss pushed a massive update for Crimson Desert on Wednesday, but players quickly realized the patch wiped out their ability to summon mounts.
The official version 1.04.00 patch notes promised highly requested features like difficulty settings, UI overhauls, and new pets. Instead, the update completely broke the summoning system for legendary mounts, dragons, and standard animals.
Many players have flooded Reddit and Steam forums to report that their previously unlocked companions were just gone. Users were hitting their quick buttons to call in a bear or a dragon and absolutely nothing would happen.