Usually image color reduction is done in two independent phases: first a color quantization algorithm finds a palette, which is then used by a pixel mapping phase to assign every output pixel a color from the palette. Ignoring any possible dithering for now, the chosen palette color is the one with the shortest Euclidean distance to the original pixel color. But if we know both the old and new colors for each pixel, it’s possible to refine the palette.

Palette refinement can be done with repeated “k-means” iterations that take all pixels that were assigned the same palette color index and compute new palette colors as averages of said pixels. The same can also be done sequentially, which results in online k-means (OKM) where each pixel slightly nudges its chosen palette color towards its own original color. The palette subtly changes after each processed pixel, and not only at the end of an iteration like in regular “batch” k-means.

What I’ve got to show is a method that modifies the online k-means algorithm to produce an ordered dithering pattern as a side effect. My method doesn’t generate the highest quality images but allows you to skip the final pixel mapping step, which yields a small speedup, in theory. But the main reason for publishing this experiment is that I think the results look neat.