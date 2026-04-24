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today's howtos
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Verification CLT via Python3.14t on top of Arch GNU/Linux with CachyOS Kenel and Cosmic 1.0.10 preinstalled
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APNIC ☛ Detecting and characterizing DDoS scrubbing from global BGP routing
Autonomous Systems (ASes) mitigate Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks by redirecting traffic to scrubbers using the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP). The scrubbers filter malicious traffic and forward legitimate traffic to the ASes they protect.
Despite its usage, the behaviour of BGP-based scrubbers is not well understood, such as whether scrubbers are always on-path or activated on-demand. Prior work does not distinguish between these modes and is limited to cases where the protected AS remains the origin of its prefixes.
In a recent study, we analysed public BGP data to detect scrubbing behaviours of five popular scrubbers, including whether scrubbers act as upstream providers or originate prefixes on behalf of protected ASes. Our research provides a broader view of DDoS protection across regions than our prior work, which we detailed in our paper presented at the Passive and Active Measurement Conference 2026. This post will summarize those findings.
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RIPE ☛ Understanding DDoS Scrubbing in BGP: Five Leading Scrubbers
DDoS mitigation often relies on BGP for "scrubbing", but how this appears in routing data is not well understood. We analyse five major providers to distinguish between always-on and on-demand protection, showing how mitigation manifests in practice and what it means for routing visibility and RPKI.
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Andy Bell ☛ The end of responsive images
I’ve been waiting for fourteen years to write this article. Fourteen years to tell you about one relatively new addition to the way images work on the web. For you, just a handful of characters will mean improvements to the fundamental ergonomics of working with images. For users, it will mean invisible, seamless, and potentially massive improvements to front-end performance, forever stitched into the fabric of the web. For me, it means the time has finally come to confess to my sinister machinations — a confession almost a decade and a half in the making.
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Pekka Väänänen ☛ Single-pass palette refinement and ordered dithering
Usually image color reduction is done in two independent phases: first a color quantization algorithm finds a palette, which is then used by a pixel mapping phase to assign every output pixel a color from the palette. Ignoring any possible dithering for now, the chosen palette color is the one with the shortest Euclidean distance to the original pixel color. But if we know both the old and new colors for each pixel, it’s possible to refine the palette.
Palette refinement can be done with repeated “k-means” iterations that take all pixels that were assigned the same palette color index and compute new palette colors as averages of said pixels. The same can also be done sequentially, which results in online k-means (OKM) where each pixel slightly nudges its chosen palette color towards its own original color. The palette subtly changes after each processed pixel, and not only at the end of an iteration like in regular “batch” k-means.
What I’ve got to show is a method that modifies the online k-means algorithm to produce an ordered dithering pattern as a side effect. My method doesn’t generate the highest quality images but allows you to skip the final pixel mapping step, which yields a small speedup, in theory. But the main reason for publishing this experiment is that I think the results look neat.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenClaw on Fedora 43
Self-hosting an Hey Hi (AI) assistant used to mean renting cloud infrastructure and paying per API call.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Ventoy on AlmaLinux 10
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Snipe-IT on Debian 13
Snipe-IT is a powerful open-source IT asset management system that helps organizations track hardware, software licenses, accessories, and consumables efficiently.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PulseAudio on Fedora 43
Fedora 43 ships with PipeWire as its default sound server, and for most users that works well out of the box.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04
This guide explains how to upgrade Ubuntu 25.10 to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS today, and when Ubuntu 24.04 LTS systems become eligible for the standard upgrade path.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Ubuntu 26.04 Desktop Edition Step by Step
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to install the current Ubuntu 26.04 LTS in your PC or laptop. Ubuntu 26.04, code-name Resolute Raccoon, is a Long Term Support (LTS) release that features GNOME 50 desktop and Kernel 7.0 so far.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 10 CLI tools I install on every Linux system
Like many technical users, I tend to gravitate toward the terminal. The reason is that there are a lot of tools that help me be productive, or in the case of games, unproductive. Here are some of my favorite tools that help me live in the Linux terminal.