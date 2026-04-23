BSD/Linux Kernel: Extending ZFS Performance Without Hardware Upgrades, Slop Flooding Bug Tracking in Linux With Sabotaging Noise, Development Statistics for the Slop-Filled Linux 7.0

Things do not always go the way kernel developers think they will. When the kernel gained support for the creation of read-only transparent huge pages for the page cache in 2019, the developer of that feature, Song Liu, added a Kconfig file entry promising that support for writable huge pages would arrive ""in the next few release cycles"". Over six years later, that promise is still present, but it will never be fulfilled. Instead, the read-only option will soon be removed, reflecting how the core of the memory-subsystem has changed underneath this particular feature.

The transparent huge pages (THP) feature automatically collects base pages into 2MB (on Intel processors) huge pages. Use of huge pages can be beneficial as a way of reducing memory-management overhead and (especially) the load on the CPU's translation lookaside buffer (TLB), but only if most of the memory contained within the huge pages is actually used. Initially, the THP feature only worked with anonymous memory (program data and such), leaving file-backed memory untouched.

There are advantages to using huge pages for file-backed memory as well, though, for all of the same reasons, but implementing that support was a harder task. The page cache at that time was true to its name, in that it was focused on the caching of individual base pages; there was no huge-page awareness at that level. So, for many years, THP was limited to anonymous memory.