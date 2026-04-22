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QEMU 11.0 Released with New CPU Model for Intel Diamond Rapids
Highlights of QEMU 11.0 include a new CPU model for Intel Diamond Rapids, a new “nitro” accelerator to run Nitro Enclaves natively, support for CET virtualization on KVM, support for native context drivers to the virtio-gpu graphics driver, and support for LAN configuration commands in the simulated BMC.
For RISC-V, QEMU 11.0 adds support for Zilsd and Zclsd extensions, support for the RISC-V ZALASR extension, and support for the Smpmpmt extension, while for PowerPC, it adds snapshot support for several devices, and for LoongArch is adds PMU migration support for KVM.