news
Red Hat Selling GAFAM and Slop (While Laying Off Almost 500 Linux Engineers)
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Red Hat Official ☛ Unlock enterprise-ready, secure AI with Red Hat Lightspeed Agent for Google Cloud [Ed: GAFAM and slop, brought you by IBM Red Hat]
The Red Hat Lightspeed Agent for Google Cloud is an enterprise-ready tool designed specifically for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to help Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) and IT administrators manage their Red Hat infrastructure on Google Cloud using natural language. Built on the Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol using Google’s Gemini models, the agent integrates directly into the Gemini Enterprise environment. The agent acts as a wrapper around the Red Hat Lightspeed Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, allowing it to communicate securely with Red Hat Lightspeed services.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The Open Accelerator joins the Google for Startups Cloud Program to empower the next generation of innovators [Ed: IBM as GAFAM reseller]
Vice President, Global Startups, Google Cloud
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Red Hat Official ☛ Open source transparency defines the future of sovereign AI in Europe [Ed: IBM selling slop using buzzwords that it is misusing]
To understand how IT leaders are navigating this landscape, Red Hat recently surveyed 500 IT decision-makers across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and the UK. The results highlight that for the modern enterprise, control is now a strategic requirement. This includes control over data, infrastructure, and provider relationships. Organizations see AI as a capability where openness, transparency and flexibility are the foundation for a resilient, sovereign capability. Achieving this level of resilience requires the practical ability to move workloads and maintain operations if a vendor relationship changes.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Now generally available: Red Hat Confirmed Sovereign Support drives digital autonomy for global enterprise [Ed: "Sovereign" with NSA-connected software?]
For organizations in highly regulated industries, achieving true digital autonomy requires more than just localizing physical data centers. It demands developing a strong sovereign support model to help build, deploy and run critical workloads in-jurisdiction. This requires verifiable control over data flows, encryption, software supply chains, and operational transparency.
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Red Hat ☛ 3 lessons for building reliable ServiceNow Hey Hi (AI) integrations [Ed: Pushing slop, not Linux]
In this post, I share three critical lessons learned from building a Model Context Protocol (MCP)-powered Hey Hi (AI) agent that integrates with ServiceNow for automated laptop refresh requests. This agent is part of the it-self-service-agent Hey Hi (AI) quickstart. Whether you're a developer building Hey Hi (AI) integrations, an IT administrator managing ServiceNow instances, or an architect designing AI-driven enterprise workflows, these insights can help you avoid common pitfalls and build more reliable enterprise Hey Hi (AI) solutions.
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Red Hat ☛ Combining KServe and llm-d for optimized generative Hey Hi (AI) inference [Ed: IBM Red Hat cannot stop boosting slop]
Enterprises today seek to integrate generative Hey Hi (AI) capabilities into their applications. However, scaling large Hey Hi (AI) models introduces complexity, such as managing high-volume traffic from large language models (LLMs), optimizing inference performance, maintaining predictable latency, and controlling infrastructure costs.
Platform engineering leaders require more than model deployment capabilities. They need a Kubernetes-native infrastructure that supports efficient GPU utilization and intelligent request routing. This foundation also enables distributed inference patterns, cost-aware autoscaling, and production-grade governance.
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Red Hat ☛ AI-powered documentation updates: From code diff to docs PR in one comment [Ed: IBM Red Hat encourages contamination of real work with slop; IBM is killing Red Hat's credibility; flooding companies and projects with slop gives only an illusion of productivity]
TL;DR: Want to automatically update your documentation following code changes? See it in action with this interactive demo.
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CIQ Delivers the First Enterprise Linux Compliance Platform for Federal Cryptographic Validation and Post-Quantum Readiness - StorageNewsletter [Reselling Red Hat/IBM "quantum" hype]
CIQ’s compliance platform spans validated cryptography, pre-applied hardening, and audit evidence across RLC Pro, RLC Pro Hardened, and Ascender Pro, addressing all four federal compliance deadlines converging between September 2026 and January 2027, from a single vendor, with no rebuild required.