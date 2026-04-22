As architects, our customers are typically internal colleagues, so let’s try to step into the shoes of our customers.

You (as a non-architect) want to pitch a project to automate a part of your teams work process. They tell you that to start doing that you need to fill in x amount of documents and present your project to a board of people you’ve never heard of. Yeah, I don’t want to do that. I got approval from my boss that I can do the project, who are these people that I need to spend two weeks of document gathering for that can block everything.

Alternatively you get someone placed in your team that has a lot of ownership of the project and can dictate how you should handle your project. Also, not exactly ideal. More meetings, more things to keep track of, and most importantly: how will my end process even look like?

What if there is a 3rd way?