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Kubernetes v1.36 and More Kubernetes News
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ SELinux Volume Label Changes goes GA (and likely implications in v1.37)
If you run Kubernetes on GNU/Linux with SELinux in enforcing mode, plan ahead: a future release (anticipated to be v1.37) is expected to turn the
SELinuxMountfeature gate on by default. This makes volume setup faster for most workloads, but it can break applications that still depend on the older recursive relabeling model in subtle ways (for example, sharing one volume between privileged and unprivileged Pods on the same node). Kubernetes v1.36 is the right release to audit your cluster and fix or opt out of this change.
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Gateway API v1.5: Moving features to Stable
The Kubernetes SIG Network community presents the release of Gateway API (v1.5)! Released on March 14, 2026, version 1.5 is our biggest release yet, and concentrates on moving existing Experimental features to Standard (Stable).
The Gateway API v1.5.1 patch release is already available
The Gateway API v1.5 brings six widely-requested feature promotions to the Standard channel (Gateway API's GA release channel): [...]
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: ハル (Haru)
Editors: Chad M. Crowell, Kirti Goyal, Sophia Ugochukwu, Swathi Rao, Utkarsh Umre
Similar to previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.36 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features. The consistent delivery of high-quality releases underscores the strength of our development cycle and the vibrant support from our community.
This release consists of 70 enhancements. Of those enhancements, 18 have graduated to Stable, 25 are entering Beta, and 25 have graduated to Alpha.
There are also some deprecations and removals in this release; make sure to read about those.
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Techstrong Group Inc ☛ Kubernetes v1.36 Promotes Stability, Compatibility & Reproducibility
Kubernetes v1.36 (Spring 2026) introduces 71 enhancements, including major security hardening for the Kubelet API and the debut of Workload-Aware Scheduling (WAS) for AI/ML. This release focuses on fine-grained resource health, stable volume group snapshots, and advanced node-level diagnostics to streamline high-performance distributed workloads.