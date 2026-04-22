GNU/Linux Leftovers

Tiling window managers aren’t exactly a new concept. They’ve been here for quite some time now, with i3 and bspwm being some of the older ones out there (but still very much a favorite!).

Every tiling window manager seems to do its own thing, be it custom layouts or a user-defined configuration file to control each and every part of the window manager.

This makes it really hard to jump into it as a beginner, and while some options are a lot easier, a tiling window manager is in no way close to being as accessible as a traditional desktop interface, like KDE Plasma.

With so many options, keeping track of it all can be exhausting. I felt the same way too, back in my early days of distro-hopping and desktop swapping. After going through the most popular picks out there, I feel like I finally have a winner.