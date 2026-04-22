news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Colorado Age Attestation bill gets amendments to have open source excluded | GamingOnLinux
Carl Richell, the Founder and CEO of System76, has given an update on the upcoming Colorado Age Attestation bill that's seen some amendments.
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India Times ☛ France ditches Windows for Linux to move away from American tools, mirroring a shift in India
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Instructionals/Technical
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HowTo Geek ☛ Your Linux desktop is frozen, but your work isn't lost—here's how to save it
Even when a Linux desktop appears frozen, most of the time, the operating system is running just fine. The graphical interface is just another program that runs on top of the Linux system, so even if it crashes, you can restore your desktop session. That way you can back up your unsaved work and get back to your desktop without rebooting. Let me show you how to do that.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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Make Use Of ☛ I tested four Linux tiling window managers and one of them clearly won me over
Tiling window managers aren’t exactly a new concept. They’ve been here for quite some time now, with i3 and bspwm being some of the older ones out there (but still very much a favorite!).
Every tiling window manager seems to do its own thing, be it custom layouts or a user-defined configuration file to control each and every part of the window manager.
This makes it really hard to jump into it as a beginner, and while some options are a lot easier, a tiling window manager is in no way close to being as accessible as a traditional desktop interface, like KDE Plasma.
With so many options, keeping track of it all can be exhausting. I felt the same way too, back in my early days of distro-hopping and desktop swapping. After going through the most popular picks out there, I feel like I finally have a winner.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Rob Zolkos ☛ LazyPi made people mad
It adds a curated set of extensions, skills, and themes up front so that for some people Pi feels more complete on first run. If you already value Pi for its minimalism, that probably sounds backwards. A few people said exactly that. One comparison was that it felt like inviting someone to use Gentoo by handing them something closer to Linux Mint built on top.
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Arch Family
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Arch Linux pulls the plug on Pascal: GTX 10 cards are dropped from the default path with NVIDIA 590 | igor´sLAB
There are announcements that, at first glance, sound like they’re just for Linux enthusiasts and package names, but in practice affect a surprisingly large number of systems. Arch Linux’s decision falls squarely into this category. Since the announcement on December 20, 2025, the following applies: With the switch to the NVIDIA driver branch 590, Pascal GPUs from the GTX 10 series and older models will no longer be supported by the standard driver path. At the same time, Arch is replacing the previous main packages with variants featuring Open Kernel Modules for newer cards.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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Wired ☛ They Built a Legendary Privacy Tool. Now They’re Sworn Enemies
There’s a lot of love all over the world for GrapheneOS, the gold standard of mobile security. There’s very little love between the two guys at the center of its history.
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