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Free and Open Source Software
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clubTivi - IPTV player - LinuxLinks
clubTivi is a cross-platform IPTV player written in Flutter.
It’s designed to bring channels from multiple IPTV sources into a single application, with support for playlist and provider-based setups plus a programme guide interface for browsing live content. The project targets Android, macOS, Linux, and Windows, and uses media_kit with libmpv/FFmpeg for playback.
This is free and open source software.
Chainsaw - fast forensic triage and threat hunting tool for Windows artefacts - LinuxLinks
Chainsaw is a fast forensic triage and threat hunting tool for Windows artefacts.
It helps investigators search and analyse data such as Windows Event Logs, the MFT, Shimcache, SRUM, registry hives, and ESE databases. The tool supports Sigma rules as well as custom Chainsaw detection rules, and it can be run on Linux, macOS, and Windows, which makes it a practical option for incident response teams working across different platforms.
This is free and open source software.
OMERewriter - edit common fields in OME-TIFF files - LinuxLinks
OMERewriter is a desktop application for microscopy imaging workflows that focuses on working with OME-TIFF metadata.
It can inspect existing OME-TIFF datasets and helps convert ScanImage TIFF output into metadata-rich, standards-compliant OME-TIFF files, making it useful for researchers who need to correct, enrich, or standardize image metadata for downstream analysis.
This is free and open source software.
QiTV - IPTV and STB client - LinuxLinks
QiTV is a desktop application for accessing IPTV playlists and STB-based services from a single cross-platform client.
It provides a graphical interface for loading provider details, browsing channel lists, and playing streams, with additional desktop integration for Linux and release binaries published through the project’s GitHub releases.
This is free and open source software.
NmapWebUI - web-based interface for the Nmap network scanner - LinuxLinks
NmapWebUI is a web-based interface for the Nmap network scanner. It lets authenticated users manage scan targets, configure and run scans, review reports, and schedule recurring scans from a browser rather than working directly from the command line.
This is free and open source software.
Better IPTV - cross-platform IPTV player - LinuxLinks
Better IPTV is a cross-platform desktop IPTV player that combines a Rust backend with a Tauri-based interface for Linux, Windows, and macOS.
It uses MPV for video playback and is designed to help users manage IPTV services in a desktop application that can organize live TV, movies, and series while keeping credentials and other data stored locally on the device.
This is free and open source software.