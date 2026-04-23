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Mauna Linux 25.2 drops with OnlyOffice 9.3.1, updated firmware packages, more
Quoting: Mauna Linux 25.2 drops with OnlyOffice 9.3.1, updated firmware packages, more - Notebookcheck News —
Mauna Linux 25.2 landed yesterday as a minor release that targets improving system stability and providing multiple minor under-the-hood changes alongside updating various components.
Based on Debian 13.4 Trixie, this new version also ships with updated core applications such as Firefox 150.0 and GIMP 3.2.2. A noteworthy improvement is the addition of APT 3.2 with Advanced Hardware Enablement (AHE), which packs features such as rollback, redo, and undo for package management. The dependency resolver has also been enhanced to make upgrades safer and to better deal with essential system components.