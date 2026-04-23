Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

The idea of using large language models (LLMs) to discover security problems is not new. Google's Project Zero investigated the feasibility of using LLMs for security research in 2024. At the time, they found that models could identify real problems, but required a good deal of structure and hand-holding to do so on small benchmark problems. In February 2026, Anthropic published a report claiming that the company's most recent LLM at that point in time, Claude Opus 4.6, had discovered real-world vulnerabilities in critical open-source software, including the Linux kernel, with far less scaffolding. On April 7, Anthropic announced a new experimental model that is supposedly even better; they have partnered with the Linux Foundation to supply to some open-source developers with access to the tool for security reviews. LLMs seem to have progressed significantly in the last few months, a change which is being noticed in the open-source community.

Only a few days after Anthropic's February report, Daniel Stenberg gave a keynote at FOSDEM complaining about the poor quality of LLM-generated security reports. The curl project had been dealing with a number of "security reports" that were simply wrong, a trend that other open-source projects were seeing as well. Two months later, Stenberg is now spending hours per day looking at ""really good"" LLM-generated security reports. He finds it hard to complain about the workload when the reports point out real security problems, but the high volume of reports causes its own problems.