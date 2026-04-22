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Linux Kernel 6.19 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 7.0
Released on February 8th, 2026, Linux kernel 6.19 introduced new features like support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), support for PCIe link encryption and device authentication security features, and initial support for the Intel Linear Address-Space Separation (LASS) hardware-based security feature.
But Linux kernel 6.19 is a short-lived kernel branch, not LTS, which means that it is only supported for a couple of months, and it is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website. The last update to the Linux 6.19 kernel series was announced today by Greg Kroah-Hartman, who is urging users and distributions to move to the Linux 7.0 kernel.