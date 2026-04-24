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Fwupd 2.1.2 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for New Devices
Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.1.1, the fwupd 2.1.2 release is here to introduce support for new devices, including HP 400 and HP 405 mice, Lenovo USB-4 dock, LX Semicon SW42101 touch controller, Parade USB hubs with GPIO control, Sunplus cameras, Raydium TP devices, Pixart PLP239 devices, Elan TP IC type 0x19 devices, and Google Moonstone devices.
Apart from the enhanced hardware support, the fwupd 2.1.2 release also brings new features like an HSI check for the AMD SB-7033 (a.k.a. EntrySign) security vulnerability, native CBOR parsing, server platform detection to suspend HSI checks, and support for loading EFI authenticated variables with ContentInfo headers.