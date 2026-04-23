This "meme" distro actually laid the groundwork for modern desktop Linux

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LinuxGizmos.com

LeafKVM KVM-over-IP device launches with RV1126B platform and touchscreen

LeafKVM has entered crowdfunding on Crowd Supply following its earlier pre-launch coverage, introducing a revised hardware configuration while maintaining its focus as a compact, self-contained KVM-over-IP device. The system provides remote keyboard, video, and mouse access to computers, servers, and other HDMI sources without requiring software on the target machine.

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As we celebrate Earth Day 2026, what is the technical community—the people who actually build and operate the Internet—doing about climate and environmental sustainability?

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Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with Improved Settings

It’s all about the Settings in Firefox 151, which have been slightly revamped to make them easier to navigate and more centralized, as the “Extensions and themes” and “Firefox support” were moved from the bottom of the settings sidebar under the settings categories.

Linux Kernel 6.19 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 7.0

Released on February 8th, 2026, Linux kernel 6.19 introduced new features like support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), support for PCIe link encryption and device authentication security features, and initial support for the Intel Linear Address-Space Separation (LASS) hardware-based security feature.

PipeWire 1.6.4 Improves ALSA Sequencer Port Names, Fixes More Bugs

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.3, the PipeWire 1.6.4 release is here to improve ALSA Sequencer port names, as PipeWire failed to recognize a client name from a JACK Midi port name created by MidiBridge due to a missing second colon character.

QEMU 11.0 Released with New CPU Model for Intel Diamond Rapids

Highlights of QEMU 11.0 include a new CPU model for Intel Diamond Rapids, a new “nitro” accelerator to run Nitro Enclaves natively, support for CET virtualization on KVM, support for native context drivers to the virtio-gpu graphics driver, and support for LAN configuration commands in the simulated BMC.

Mozilla Thunderbird 150 Brings Support for Generating Unobtrusive Signatures

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 150 include support for generating Unobtrusive Signatures (OpenPGP), support for copying address book cards to the clipboard as vCards, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the PDF viewer.

Framework Announces Framework Laptop 13 Pro with Touchscreen Display

Framework Laptop 13 Pro features a 13.5-inch 2.8K touchscreen matte anti-glare display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2880×1920 pixels resolution, 700nits brightness, 1800:1 contrast, 100% sRGB color gamut, per-panel color calibration, and up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos audio, and Ubuntu Linux pre-loaded in a partnership with Ubuntu maker Canonical.

Colorado Age Attestation Bill May Exclude Open Source OSes and Apps

As you may know, several US states are discussing a Digital Age Assurance Act law that mandates that operating system providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which may require users to input their birth date during the initial setup.

VirtualBox 7.2.8 Released with Support for Linux 7.0, Guest Time Accounting

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.2.6, the VirtualBox 7.2.8 release introduces initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, support for guest time accounting, and support for Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) kernel on Oracle Linux 9.

Archinstall 4.3 Arch Linux Installer Adds Support for Installing Additional Fonts

Coming only a few days after Archinstall 4.2, the Archinstall 4.3 release introduces a new “Additional fonts” section in the Applications menu that lets you search for and select additional fonts for your new Arch Linux systems (see it in action in the screenshot above).

news

This "meme" distro actually laid the groundwork for modern desktop Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 23, 2026

Home

Quoting: This "meme" distro actually laid the groundwork for modern desktop Linux —

RebeccaBlackOS is a fan-made Linux distribution (the title is a reference to the singer of the viral song "Friday," which I'm listening to for the first time as I write this). It sounds like a meme distro, but unlike actual meme distributions (Hannah Montana and Justin Bieber Linux come to mind), RebeccaBlackOS wasn't abandoned within months. Its developers have regularly released updates for the past 14 years, with the latest upgrade rolling out on February 22, 2026. Surprisingly, it's actually a useful and practical distro for Linux users.

Read on

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