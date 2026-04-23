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This "meme" distro actually laid the groundwork for modern desktop Linux
Quoting: This "meme" distro actually laid the groundwork for modern desktop Linux —
RebeccaBlackOS is a fan-made Linux distribution (the title is a reference to the singer of the viral song "Friday," which I'm listening to for the first time as I write this). It sounds like a meme distro, but unlike actual meme distributions (Hannah Montana and Justin Bieber Linux come to mind), RebeccaBlackOS wasn't abandoned within months. Its developers have regularly released updates for the past 14 years, with the latest upgrade rolling out on February 22, 2026. Surprisingly, it's actually a useful and practical distro for Linux users.