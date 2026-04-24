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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2026,

updated Apr 24, 2026



Quoting: You're Invited: Celebrate the Fedora Linux 44 Release Party! - Fedora Magazine —

Fedora Linux 44 is almost officially here! While our release engineering team and packagers focus on the final touches for F44, it is nearly time for the usual tradition of a Global Virtual Release Party! It is almost time to celebrate! For this release, we will celebrate Fedora Linux 44 slightly ahead of its actual final release.

Regardless of the final calendar date of any Fedora Linux release, every release represents months of hard work, testing, and collaboration from our global community. Whether you are a long-time package maintainer, a dedicated documentation writer, a creative graphic artist, or a brand-new user firing up a Fedora Atomic Desktop for the very first time, this release belongs to you.

To mark the occasion, we are hosting the Fedora Linux 44 Virtual Release Party this Friday, April 24, 2026.