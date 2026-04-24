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You’re Invited: Celebrate the Fedora Linux 44 Release Party!
Quoting: You're Invited: Celebrate the Fedora Linux 44 Release Party! - Fedora Magazine —
Fedora Linux 44 is almost officially here! While our release engineering team and packagers focus on the final touches for F44, it is nearly time for the usual tradition of a Global Virtual Release Party! It is almost time to celebrate! For this release, we will celebrate Fedora Linux 44 slightly ahead of its actual final release.
Regardless of the final calendar date of any Fedora Linux release, every release represents months of hard work, testing, and collaboration from our global community. Whether you are a long-time package maintainer, a dedicated documentation writer, a creative graphic artist, or a brand-new user firing up a Fedora Atomic Desktop for the very first time, this release belongs to you.
To mark the occasion, we are hosting the Fedora Linux 44 Virtual Release Party this Friday, April 24, 2026.
FOSS Force:
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Fedora 44 Tips Its Hat With a Virtual Release Party - FOSS Force
As you might know, Fedora Linux 44 is tentatively scheduled to be released on Tuesday. “Tentatively,” because the date’s been pushed back twice already due to last minute technical issues. However, they say “the third time’s the charm,” which should mean this release will go off without a hitch — or at least without a hitch serious enough to push the release back further.
Regardless of when the new version does or doesn’t get released, we’re all invited (whether we use Fedora or not, because that’s how open source rolls) to a release party that’s happening right in your den, bedroom, living room, kitchen, office, or wherever you have internet access. If you’re old school Fedora, you’ve been expecting this and probably already have all the wheres and wherefores at your disposal. If not, I’m here to tell you this is a normal thing for the project named after a hat which is sometime red.